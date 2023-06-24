"It's more than just an Art Walk!" proclaims a recently released flyer by the Dogwood Arts Council for itts July event.
“Nita Johnson with Wells Creek Crossing called me and asked if we could have a big blowout during the July Art Walk," said Dogwood Arts Council Executive Director Celia Polster. "July 4th weekend sees a historically low turnout for retail businesses because everyone is focused on staying home, barbecuing and enjoying the holiday. So we decided to make the weekend special so they would venture out."
To that end, the DAC, Wells Creek and the Redlands are pulling out all the stops for what promises to be a truly enjoyable Saturday in Downtown and Old Town Palestine.
The monthly Dogwood Arts Council Art Walk is set for 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, July in Historic downtown Palestine.
Wells Creek Crossing is also hosting live performances on the patio all day Saturday in conjunction with the Art Walk event. Featured artists include James Burney, Kevin Harris, Kaleb Cole, the cast of Palestine Community Theater's production of "Matilda," New Creations Dance Studio and more.
The Redlands Hotel will feature music by Trey LaRoe and pianist Madelyn Dearman.
DAC has amped up its already successful downtown lineup by adding eight new artists for patrons to meet and enjoy. The featured artist for the July Art Walk is Lisa Sutton of Palestine.
"We are so excited to have so many new artists on board for the Art Walk," Polster said. "We put the word out and the response was fantastic. There is so much artistic talent in Palestine and the surrounding areas. It's truly unbelievable."
With a motto of “Art is happening in Palestine,” the Dogwood Arts Council is a non-profit organization based in Palestine. Its goal is to support talented artists and art collectives, as well as to socially engage East Texas communities to create appreciation and education in all forms of fine arts and performing art.
Visitors are encouraged to start their walk at the Gallery at the Redlands, where Art Walk maps will be available.
For more information on the Art Walk, or the Dogwood Art Council, call 903-922-5794 or visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dogwoodartscouncil.
