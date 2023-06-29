"American Country” is the theme of Saturday’s Dogwood Jamboree at the Palestine High School Auditorium. The East Texas female doo-wop quartet Shake, Rattle & Roll perform as special guests.
The East Texas based quartet performs locally, nationally and internationally. They have toured in Germany and Switzerland, often with Elvis tribute artists. The group includes sisters Tavie Spivey of Hawkins and LeAnn Bemis of Longview, Brenda Spencer of Henderson and Debi Comis of Lindale.
They perform popular hits such as “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Be My Baby,” “Bye, Bye Love” and “Going to the Chapel,” by groups from the 1950s and 1960s such as The Ronettes, The Everly Brothers, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and The Dixie Cups.
Jamboree fans have seen Shake Rattle & Roll perform more than once, while others follow them to concerts around the region. They started performing more than 15 years ago at nursing homes, RV parks and private parties, but now perform in auditoriums, civic centers and other venues for audiences of hundreds. They have turned out four CDs, which started when they won a recording contract at a competition in Las Vegas.
The Jamboree is now in its 19th year and the July 1 show features tribute music by classic country western artists Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, George Jones, Tammy Wynette and the Everly Brothers.
Producer Dan Manuel said many attendees appreciate the show’s nostalgic value.
“Performances by the artists will really bring back memories of a few years ago when some of these songs were leading the country charts with number one hits,” he said.
Returning musical guests include Joe Hancock, Sissy Perry, Ray Chambers, Cheryl McLen, Gina Mitchell and Rodney Ray.
Knee-slapping comedy acts by Jus C. Leroy and Kid Roy also return in the July 1 show.
And the Jamboree welcomes local recording artist Kim Salmon in her Jamboree stage debut.
The Youth Talent Search Contest continues with guest performances by musicians 18 or younger who audition. The audience at each show votes for a winner, who gets the chance to compete at the Youth Talent Search finals on Dec. 9. The winning contestant earns the “Artist of the Year” award, a plaque and a cash prize.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $8 for children ages six to 10. Children five and younger get in free. Tickets are only available at the door. For information call Manuel at 903-724-2556.
