The Anderson County Commissioners Court recognized June as Elder Abuse Prevention Awareness Month with a special proclamation on Monday, June 28.
“We want to urge all citizens to work together to help reduce abuse and neglect of the elderly and those with disabilities,” said County Judge Robert Johnston.
June is the month dedicated to raising awareness for abuse of the elderly. Abuse of the elderly and people with disabilities in domestic and institutional settings is a wide-spread problem, affecting people across the state and nation.
Last year, Adult Protective Services in-home caseworkers in Anderson County investigated 180 intakes of which 90 cases of abuse, neglect and/or exploitation were confirmed against our elderly or those with disabilities.
APS is a program of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and a part of the Texas Health and Human Services system.
The mission of APS is to protect adults, who are elderly or have disabilities, from abuse, neglect and exploitation. APS does this by investigating allegations and by providing or arranging for services to alleviate or prevent further mistreatment.
APS serves Texas residents who are 65 years or older or who are 18 to 64 and have a disability.
According to APS, elder abuse is grossly underreported because the elderly who are being abused find it very difficult to tell anyone and are usually ashamed and sometimes afraid.
State law requires anyone who suspects adult abuse, neglect or financial exploitation to report it to the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400 or online at TxAbuseHotline.org. Callers can remain anonymous.
Learn how to recognize adult abuse, neglect and exploitation at EveryonesBusiness.org
More information is available in the Department of Family and Protective Services Annual Report and Data Book on the DFPS website www.dfps.state.tx.us/.
