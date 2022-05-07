There will be a runoff election for Mayor of Palestine between Mitchell Jordan who received 30% of the vote and Justin Florence who garnered 34% on Saturday. A runoff election is set for Saturday, June 18 at Palestine City Hall.
"I am so very appreciative of the support and belief that so many of our great citizens have shown me," Florence said. "I will continue to work hard to win the belief and support of everyone else. Let’s get voter turnout up for our great city and show up to vote for runoff election. I am ready to get to work with council and help our city grow."
"First, I want to congratulate all my opponents and their supporters," Jordan said. "I thank Justin Florence, Alex Nemer, Ava Harmon, Vicky Chivers for their hard work during this election. I appreciate every voter who turned out and casted a vote in this election. I believe we were all driven by our love for the city of Palestine and the common goal to make the city of Palestine a government for the people. I pray that I have the support of my opponents and their supporters, as I head into this runoff election against Justin Florence."
Also running for mayor, Alex Nemer received 14%, Ava Harmon had 12% and Vickey L. Chiver came in with 8% of the votes.
According to City Manager Teresa Herrera, the Palestine City Council will canvass the May 7 election during a special meeting to be held Monday, May 16 and set the details for the runoff election at that meeting.
In Elkhart, Randy McCoy was the clear winner in the highly contested race for City Council Place 2. Residents of Elkhart also said “yes” to a continuance of the one-fourth of one percent sales tax for the purpose of providing revenue for maintenance and repair of existing municipal streets.
Early voting for the March primary runoff will begin May 16 and runs through May 20. In those elections, voters will decide between the top two candidates within a party for the candidate that will represent the party in the November general election.
Attorney general is the highest ranking state office that will appear on the runoff ballot, with George P. Bush challenging incumbent Ken Paxton.
Election Day from the primary runoff is May 24.
For Anderson County election information, contact Casey Brown at 903-723-7438.
Unofficial Canvass of the City of Palestine Election:
Palestine Mayor
Justin Florence – 446 – 34.176%
Mitchell Jordan – 397 – 30.421%
Vickey L. Chiver – 110 – 8.429%
Alex Nemer – 188 – 14.406%
Ava Harmon – 164 – 12.567%
Palestine City Councilmember District 5
Jason H. Chapman – 83 – 30.855% (Although Jason Chapman dropped out of the race, he did not do so prior to the printing of election ballots.)
Krissy Clark – 186 – 69.145%
Anderson County’s Unofficial Canvass for the two statewide amendments:
Proposition Number 1 – proposes a constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of property taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled in order to reflect any statutory reduction in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the person’s homestead from the preceding tax year.
For – 2,011
Against - 292
Proposition Number 2 – proposes a constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from property taxes for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.
For – 1,979
Against - 340
Unofficial Canvass of the City of Elkhart Election:
City Council Place 2
Billy Jack Wright – 17
James Christ Sheridan – 15
Randy McCoy – 108
Proposition 1 - the continuance of the one-fourth of one percent sales tax for the purpose of providing revenue for maintenance and repair of existing municipal streets.
For – 117
Against - 21
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.