The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a bill on Tuesday to establish Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
Juneteenth commemorates and celebrates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas. In Galveston on June 19, 1865, Gen. Gordon Granger announced all slaves were free, two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation became official on Jan. 1, 1863.
“Making Juneteenth a federal holiday is a major step forward to recognize the wrongs of the past,” Senate Majority Leader Church Schumer, (D-New York) said. “But we must continue to work to ensure equal justice and fulfill the promise of Emancipating Proclamation and our Constitution.”
The holiday has been celebrated in 47 states and the District of Columbia, but will now be recognized on a national level.
Palestine’s 28th annual Juneteenth Celebration, sponsored by the Anderson County Negro Historical Preservation Committee, is Saturday.
Due to COVID-19, organizers have again planned no festivities at Calhoun Park. With no pageant, the 2019 Juneteenth Queen, Fadria Tinnion, will continue to reign over the celebration.
Festivities will kickoff with a parade from Calhoun Park at 10 a.m. The parade will travel from the park to the Anderson County Courthouse. Set-up for the parade will begin at 9 a.m.
At the courthouse, speakers will commemorate the day by reading the Emancipation Proclamation and underscoring the day's significance, including a re-enactment of the Freedmen's March.
The Freedmen’s March at the Anderson County Courthouse in February 1868 followed the rejection of the 1866 Constitution that didn't recognize the rights of emancipated slaves.
The 1866 Texas Constitution adopted laws that prohibited ex-slaves from exercising their rights under the U.S. Constitution, including the right to free expression. It created separate education programs and the first Jim Crow Laws in the United States.
When the government rejected the 1866 Constitution, it called a constitutional convention. Freedmen were allowed to vote on the state constitution for the first time.
More than 36,000 freedmen marched to courthouses throughout Texas, including Anderson County. The freedmen were protected by federal troops. Texas and 11 other Southern states were placed under martial law to protect all citizens.
For information, call Shirley Davis, 903-948-4953; Bobbie Smith, 903-480-2635; Lola Brown, 214-499-3399; or Beverly Brown, 903-922-7293.
