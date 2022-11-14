The Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce Junior Ambassadors are learning ways to give back to the community each month by collecting essential items. The group of roughly 30 high school students represent four area high schools, Palestine, Westwood, Elkhart and University Academy, and meet regularly to learn entrepreneurial skills and ways to support the community.
Junior Ambassadors is a voluntary program that teaches entrepreneurship to young people and increases their opportunities for connections with community leaders and members. The program is directed by Chamber Board Member Angela Howell, Office Manager of Ben E. Kieth Distributors and faculty sponsors from each school. They meet at Elliott Chrysler Dodge around lunch time and usually enjoy lunch from a local restaurant.
The group recently started collection projects to help local agencies.
In October, they set up a large box at each school and collected cans for food banks in Anderson County.
At some of the schools, ambassadors set up the collection box near the front office and arranged for daily announcements to inform students about the canned food drive.
This month the group is collecting blankets, socks and stuffed animals from their fellow students. The items will go to residents at area nursing homes, along with handmade Christmas cards.
Rylee Yates, a junior at Westwood High Schoo, said these types of activities show the Junior Ambassadors support local seniors.
“I think it just shows that we’re thinking of them and we’re here for them,” Yates said.
The ambassadors will hold a different collection each month and participate in a variety of activities throughout the year. In October they gave out balloons to children at the Hot Pepper Festival. In December they are participating in Christmas on Main Street by distributing hot cocoa to visitors at the evening parade.
Jad Absy, a senior at the University of Texas at Tyler’s University Academy Palestine, said the Junior Ambassadors often do activities that help the community.
“It’s usually the goal of Junior Ambassadors to help the community the best way possible,” Absy said.
Both Absy and Yates want other students and members of the community to know the Junior Ambassadors program is both fun and worthwhile.
“It’s a very fun program,” Yates said. “We get to be with other people we don’t usually hang out with.”
Absy agreed.
“It’s really something worth participating in,” he said.
For information about the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce call (903) 729-6606 or visit www.palestinechamber.org.
