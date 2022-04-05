AUSTIN — A Leon County jury found Hollis Willingham guilty of capital murder on Tuesday for the 2007 death of a Normangee man.
Willingham, of Hearne, was accused of killing Jim Craig Martin, who went missing in August 2007. In the investigation, Texas Rangers believed after being killed, Martin’s body was dumped in a rural area of Leon, Madison or Brazos counties. However, Martin’s body has never been found.
Willingham, who was first arrested in connection to the crime in July 2020, has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.
The 10-year investigation of the case involved multiple agencies including help from the Texas Attorney General’s Office Criminal Prosecutions Division, officials said.
Leon County District Attorney Caleb Henson could not be immediately reached for comment.
