A jury sentenced a Palestine woman Friday to 30 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for her involvement in the 2019 murder of Robert Kirk Stanley.
Kali Terry, 30, was given 30 years for Stanley’s murder and 20 years for tampering with the corpse, with both sentences running at the same time.
“Robert Kirk Stanley’s life and dignity were stripped of him when Kali Terry decided to call Jesse Kellebrew over to settle a score that led to his death and disposal of his naked lifeless body off a bridge into a culvert,” said District Attorney Allyson Mitchell. “He was a father, grandfather, and friend to many. The jury by their verdict and sentence have given Mr. Stanley his dignity back.”
Deputies found Stanley dead Nov. 6, 2019 in a rural location in the north end of the Anderson County after the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious activity at a home on CR 448. At the time, former Sheriff Greg Taylor said it appeared that Stanley “was beaten to death.”
Jesse L. Kellebrew, Daniel Wayne Terry and Kali Terry were all arrested Nov. 7, 2019 for involvement in Stanley’s murder.
While Kellebrew and Daniel Wayne Terry were arrested for the murder, Kali Terry was originally only arrested on charges of tampering with evidence.
Kellebrew plead guilty April 2021. Daniel Wayne Terry also plead guilty in 2021, both receiving 50 years in TDCJ.
Jury selections for Kali’s trial were Monday, April 4 and the trial got underway later that day. After two and a half days of testimony, the jury found Kali Terry guilty of both the murder and tampering with the corpse at around 7 p.m. Wednesday, after several hours of deliberation.
District Attorney Allyson Mitchell and her Assistant Scott Holden represented the state. Terry was represented by Attorney William House, a 50 year veteran of the legal profession.
Judge Pam Foster Fletcher was the presiding judge. The nine-woman, three-man jury was selected with one alternate, who later replaced a juror who fell asleep several times.
Witnesses for the State were the Texas Rangers, Ginger Lively, Ryan Tolliver and Jesse Kellebrew. Through testimonies and evidence, the State laid the groundwork to show Kali Terry had more to do with the murder than what she and the co-defendants said.
Despite the fact that Kellebrew and Daniel Wayne Terry, her husband, testified that Kali Terry had nothing to do with the murder, the State portrayed her as a manipulative woman who orchestrated what turned into a murder, although they agreed she did not know it was going to happen.
When Terry took the stand in her own defense, she denied she had anything to with the murder or the disposal of Stanley’s body.
She said Stanley lived with her and her husband, Daniel Terry. Kellebrew was a former roommate who had moved out. Kali testified that she and Daniel called Kellebrew to come over and take care of a situation with Stanley. They told Kellebrew it was over a can of ravioli. Kellebrew agreed to help and Kali drove to pick Kellebrew up and brought him to the house. She testified that she did not see the murder or anything that happened in the house.
Kellebrew testified he originally went to the house to beat Stanley, but snapped after seeing some of his deceased brother’s stuff was missing from the home. He said he snapped and the beating got out of hand. He testified that after brutally beating Stanley, Daniel saw that Stanley was still breathing and stabbed him in the neck with a kitchen knife until Stanley was lifeless.
Kali testified that she was told by Daniel to get in the truck and then Kellebrew told her the same. Stanley’s body was in the bed of the truck but Kali testified it was dark and she could not see and did not know the body was in the bed. She said she rode in the truck with Kellebrew down back roads and she did not know when he stopped the truck that he was disposing of the body.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.