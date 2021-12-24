Karen D. Taylor is running for the office of Anderson County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2.
“I am beginning my campaign by reaching out to friends, community leaders and my constituents of Anderson County Pct. 2,” Taylor said. “I ask for your endorsement, support and vote to retain my position.”
Taylor is a lifelong resident of Pct. 2 in Palestine. She is running as a Democrat, a party she has belonged to and embraced her entire life. She and her husband, Sylvester Taylor, have been married for 27 years and have three wonderful children and four beautiful grandchildren.
“We are a Christian family and have a deep abiding faith in God,” Taylor said.
Prior to her career with Anderson County, she was employed with the Palestine Herald Press newspaper for six and a half years. She started in sales and at the time of her departure was the office manager.
Before working at the newspaper, she was employed with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for 10 years.
“I have a variety of experience gained from my diverse work history,” Taylor said.
Taylor is the current Justice of the Peace for Pct. 2. She was appointed Nov. 30, 2020 by the Anderson County Commissioners Court to fulfill the unexpired term of Judge Carl E. Davis.
Prior to this appointment, she was employed as a the Court Clerk for Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace for over 14 years.
“During my time as court clerk, I worked closely with the judge to learn the duties, responsibilities and jurisdiction of a Justice of the Peace with the aspiration of running for this office,” Taylor said. “I have dedicated over 15 years to the Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 office. I have worked to keep this office current and compliant with all laws, legislation and ethical practices.”
Taylor explained the Justice of the Peace office does so much more than processing traffic citations.
“We serve the community and county in affording any one that desires or needs use of this office can do so with the knowledge that they will be handled with compassion, integrity and courteous service. This office assists citizens in civil matters and delivers justice in an unbiased manner. I try to provide help and professional service. I have upheld the laws, statues and codes that govern this office as well as the Constitution. I believe in equal justice and rights for all.
I am looking forward to this campaign. I love helping people and believe everyone has a voice. I am here to help those voices be here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.