Meeting your favorite radio personality could be a letdown. The big names can be a bit pretentious. Some can even be downright unpleasant. Now and again, you get to understand what it means when the age-old radio joke pops up that says “he has the perfect face for radio.” Occasionally it becomes obvious that your favorite voice in the morning is only witty and charming when the microphone switch is on. Meeting KYYK/KNET’s Kat Powers is none of these things.
The darling of Palestine’s local airwaves is exactly as awesome as you would hope for her to be. She is warm, gracious, witty, endearing and as genuine as they come.
Powers, whose off-air name is Kaitlin Scroggins, has been in radio for about six years, and got her start much the way that many in broadcasting did.
“I’ve always loved radio,” Powers said. “Every morning while growing up I listened to Kidd Kraddick. That was my dude.”
Kraddick was a radio fixture for many years in the Dallas area. He did shows at KEGL and Kiss FM before seeing his syndicated morning show take off nationwide.
“I told my mom ‘I’m going to be on the radio when I grow up,’” Powers said. “So I went to college and studied communications and here I am.”
Powers started off doing the afternoon drive shift but has found her groove in the morning slot.
“My show is very local,” Powers said. “I live here, and I know what is going on, or rather I try to know what’s going on. I want people to connect with me.”
And connect they have. Every weekday morning Powers hosts a daily guest from the community and the conversation is simulcast on KYYK and KNET from 7:30 a.m. until 8 a.m.
“I have an open mic policy,” Powers said. “We talk about whatever my guest wants to talk about.”
A recent change in ownership has resulted in adjustments at both stations. 98.3 KKYK has moved to a playlist of mostly Classic Country and Texas/Red Dirt Country from its previous mix of currents and gold.
The bigger change was at KNET, which dropped its former Conservative Talk programming for Classic Hits. The station is featuring music from the 1970s through early 2000s, while retaining local news and sports elements.
“Most of the feedback has been positive,” Powers said. “Of course, some people preferred the previous format, but for the most part it’s been well-received.”
One aspect of the change will surely be a huge hit.
“We are going to start back broadcasting high school sports!” Powers said. “KYYK will be broadcasting Palestine sports and KNET will broadcast Westwood. We’re very excited about it.”
Powers will continue spinning the hits and keeping Palestine residents in the loop. Tune in to her show weekday mornings from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. on 98.3 KYYK and catch her morning interview simulcast on 95.7 FM/1450 AM KNET.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.