Austin – Kathleen Jackson was sworn in Tuesday, Aug. 9 as commissioner of the Public Utility Commission of Texas. Commissioner Jackson was appointed to the PUCT by Gov. Greg Abbott on Aug. 5. She previously served as a Board Member of the Texas Water Development Board since 2014.
“I’m grateful for Gov. Abbott’s continued confidence in me to serve the people of our great state and I’m honored to continue my service with the Public Utility Commission,” said Commissioner Jackson. “Just as Texas needs a dependable water supply, we also need a reliable power supply to ensure a vibrant and resilient future for our children and our children’s children.”
Jackson has a diverse background representing agricultural, environmental, industrial, and wholesale-supply interests, which includes developing and implementing water management strategies for Southeast Texas. As a registered professional engineer, Jackson served as public affairs manager for one of the world's largest petroleum and petrochemical producers.
Additionally, she was involved in production agriculture with her late husband, who ran a cattle operation and farmed rice. She served as a past member of the Lower Neches Valley Authority Board of Directors, the Texas Water Conservation Association, and participated on the Sabine and Neches Rivers Bay and Estuary Environmental Flows Assessment Program Stakeholders Committee.
In August 2021, Governor Abbott appointed her to the Environmental Flows Advisory Group. She is also a board member and past president of the Lamar Institute of Technology Foundation, a sustaining member of the Junior League of Beaumont, a member of the Texas Farm Bureau, past president of the American Cancer Society of North Jefferson County, and a past board member of Junior Achievement of the Golden Triangle.
Jackson received a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from North Carolina State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.