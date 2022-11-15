AUSTIN — A lot happened over the last few days as votes were being counted in hundreds of races across Texas. Here are a few key takeaways.
The statewide races were quickly announced Tuesday evening, but Texas still awaits the final tally on two state legislative seats as election week wraps up.
As of 4 p.m. Friday, the races for House District 70 and Senate District 27 had yet to be called, with the Democratic candidate in the lead for both races. If the races hold, Texas Republicans would have gained one seat in both the Texas House and Senate following Tuesday’s election.
But that does not mean there were not big wins for Democrats.
Texas Democrats elected the first two Muslim representatives to the Texas House: Salman Bhojani, elected to HD-92 in Tarrant County, and Dr. Suleman Lalani, elected to HD-76 in Fort Bend County.
Christian Manuel Hayes, HD-22 in Beaumont, and Venton Jones, HD-100 in Dallas, became the first two openly gay Black men elected to the state Legislature. They join state Rep. Jolanda Jones, D-Houston, the state’s first openly gay Black woman who won a special election in May. She was also elected to a full term on Tuesday.
Other races of note include the State Board of Education. Following the midterm election, Republicans gained an extra seat on the board.
The State Board of Education is made up of 15 elected members and is responsible for setting curriculum standards. The extra seat allows Republicans to push more conservative education policies, particularly surrounding how history is taught.
Texas lawmakers have been pushing to end the supposed teaching of critical race theory in Texas K-12 public schools, even though it is an academic concept taught primarily at the university level. It theorizes that race is a social construct embedded into American legal systems and policies. Critical race theory has also become one of the most divisive and central topics in national politics.
The congressional races in Texas were also closely watched.
State and national Republicans funneled a ton of cash into three U.S. House districts along the Texas-Mexico border. The push is part of a greater plan to flip Democratic strongholds into Republican hands.
In the end, conservatives were able to take one of the three seats, handing a win to Monica De La Cruz in District 15, the first time that district turned red.
In Congressional District 34, Democrats managed to regain their power with Democrat Vicente Gonzalez. He unseated U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores, who won in a high-profile special election in June. Flores was the first Mexico-born congresswoman.
In the end, Texas closed out the midterm election with 25 of its 38 congressional House seats going to Republicans and 13 to Democrats. Texas gained two congressional seats following the 2020 census. A representative from each party won, leaving the state breakdown roughly the same.
