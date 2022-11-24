Enjoy shopping and hometown fun at the Elkhart Christmas Market from noon until after the parade Saturday.
According to Mayor Jennifer McCoy, there will be vendor booths, food, a mechanical bull, and a silent auction.
The Christmas Parade lineup starts at 4 p.m. and the parade begins at 5:30 p.m. There is a float contest with first, second and third place winners to be named.
Immediately following the parade will be the lighting of the Christmas Tree followed by free pictures with Santa inside Firehouse Ice Cream and Coffee Cafe.
For more information contact Sunshine at the Elkhart City Office, 903-764-5657.
