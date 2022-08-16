Trinity Valley Community College President Jerry King, Ed.D announced his retirement from the college Monday. King will retire at the end of the spring semester following his 45th year of service to the institution.
“After much thought, reflection, discussion, and prayer, I have made the decision to retire at the end of the spring semester on May 31, 2023,” King said.
TVCC trustees approved the retirement Monday night.
In his comments to the faculty and staff of Trinity Valley Community College, King praised all who have been a part of his leadership and the Board of Trustees.
“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to be part of this special institution that has changed the lives of so many students and their families over the last 75 years,” King said.
“I especially appreciate the honor and privilege the Board of Trustees has provided for me to serve as the president of TVCC over the last six years.”
Board of Trustees President Ray Raymond said it came as a shock to the board.
“We were a little surprised that he was doing it at this time,” Raymond said. “We understand it is a good thing for him. The board accepted it very graciously and we wish him all the best.”
King has served as a faculty member, dean, vice president and president over the last 44 years.
King joined the college in 1975, serving as a business/economics professor, Dean of Workforce Education, Associate Vice President of Workforce Education/Business Affairs and Vice President of Instruction and Chief Instructional Officer.
“I was once told, “If you find a job that you really love, you will never have to work a day in your life.” I am blessed and thankful to have spent my career as part of the HCJC/TVCC family in a job that I have loved,” King said.
Back in May of 2016, the Athens Daily Review announced King as president pro-tem following a lengthy board meeting. At that time, King served as the Vice President of Instruction with the college.
Raymond said the work that King has accomplished at the college has been great for bringing Trinity Valley to the level we are at as an institution.
“Jerry has done a good job for the college in the many positions that he has held over the last 44 years,” Raymond said. “He has done a really good job as president for the last six years. We wish him well in his retirement and appreciate the kind of leadership he has provided and most importantly his community involvement and leadership.”
He spent time outside of his work at TVCC as the mayor of Athens from 1995-2005 and Board Vice-Chairman of Trinity Valley Electric Cooperative from 2008-12, President of Athens Noon Kiwanis Club, Vice President of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Henderson County United Way, President of East Texas Economic Development and East Texas Tech-Prep Consortium. He has served on the boards of the Texas A&M - Commerce Alumni Association, East Texas Economic Development Board, and Workforce Solutions of East Texas, among many others.
He has been recognized as Athens Citizen of the Year and received numerous service awards including from his alma mater at the Texas A&M University-Commerce and the Henderson County Retired Teachers.
He received a Bachelor of Science, Master of Business Administration and doctorate degree from Texas A&M University in Commerce in Education.
As his final year of leading the college begins, King said he is ready for the fall semester to start on Monday.
“As in the last 44 years, I am excited about the beginning of the new year school year and look forward to the impact TVCC will have on our students,” King said. “Thank you to all my past and current TVCC colleagues for the opportunities that you have provided for myself and family at HCJC/TVCC. Always a Cardinal.”
