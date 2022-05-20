La Ingrata, a new Tex-Mex restaurant in downtown Palestine, located between The Historic event center and the Texas Theater, at 205 W. Crawford St., officially opened it's doors Friday, May 20.
La Ingrata, which translates "the ungrateful one," is an authentic Tex-Mex restaurant founded by Juan Ramirez.
Ramirez is originally from San Miguel de Allede, Mexico, 147 miles North West of Mexico City. It’s a colonial-era city in Mexico's central highlands known for it's baroque Spanish architecture, thriving arts scene and cultural festivals.
Ramirez moved to the United States at the age of 14 and immediately began working in restaurants to earn a living. He started as a bus boy and in time moved his way to cook.
Ramirez previously owned two other restaurants in Louisiana, where he lived with his family, three years prior to moving to Palestine, but was forced to shut down due to the economical effects of COVID-19.
Determined to persevere, Ramirez later began to look for opportunities in other states including Arkansas, Tennessee and Texas.
"When looking at the territories and our options, we decided on Texas because cost-wise in building it made the most sense,” he said. “We liked the idea of a small town away from too much chaos of a big city and we chose Palestine because of it's historic value and family oriented city attractions and festivals. With my heritage, those things are most important to me."
La Ingrata is set to be open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
They have a wide array of menu options and a fully stocked bar with domestic and imported beers from Mexico.
"We're planning to meet soon with local brewery and distilleries,” Ramirez said.
La Ingrata is also in the works of creating a partnership in catering services for The Historic event center.
Managers Pablo Contreras and wife, Adriana, said creativity is growing in Palestine.
“The spaces are here in downtown and it's great to see something new and convenient open in downtown,” Pablo said. “We hope to see more businesses come. We aren't equipped to provide catering, but it's something we're asked about all the time. The solution just presented itself as there is a bay door that connects the two properties. It allows us to better magnify the experience.”
Ramirez encourages others to pursue their passions.
"I took my experiences in the restaurant industry and eventually created my own recipes,” he said. “I'm certain a lot of people felt the economic hit. The key is to hold onto your vision, whatever that may be, keep moving forward through the discouraging times, and ask your family, friends, or whoever for the help and you'll make it. Anybody can do it."
Ramirez even encourages all of his employees to one day start their own thing and said he will be there to help when the time comes.
“We are really wanting to invest in the future growth of Palestine,” Ramirez said. "We're interested in growing the community and no one business can do it alone. The truth is we all need each other."
A full menu is available on La Ingrata's Facebook page.
For more information, call 903-221-8403.
