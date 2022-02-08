The city of Palestine is cleaning up its lakes, starting with Blue Lake.
Envirodredge, out of New Summerfield, will begin cleanup of the lake’s aquatic grass Tuesday, Feb. 8
The city also plans to have the banks of the lake cleared to allow for more accessible fishing. The city of Palestine has plans to clean all four of its lakes.
“Blue Lake is a hidden gem in our community,” said Patsy Smith, Parks and Recreation Director. “I think seeing this lake cleaned-up is going to impress Palestine.”
The project will take around three days to complete.
“This cleanup project is going to improve our lake, which has been neglected, and will give it a new life,” said Teresa Herrera, City Manager. “I encourage everyone to go out and fish. There are lots of fish in the water.”
Blue Lake is located on Armory Road behind the armory. The city of Palestine Parks Department hosted a Family Fish Day event Jan. 15 at Blue Lake.
Palestine’s Parks Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Palestine Independent School District's Texas After School Centers on Education Program and Game Warden Brandon Thacker all teamed up to pay for 1,100 trout to be placed in the lake for this event, which was the first ever trout fishing day for Palestine.
“We realized after the January Family Fish Day that a lot of residents did not even know this lake existed,” Smith said. “We hope this clean-up project will help promote its availability to the community, to give people a place to fish, hopefully helping some to develop a new, relatively inexpensive hobby.”
According to Smith, Blue Lake is large enough to allow for kayaking, flat bottomed boats and those with up to five horse power motors.
Smith said the Parks and Recreation plans to host another Family Fish Day in June and will be stocking Blue Lake with channel catfish for that event.
Blue Lake is open to the public for fishing daily. You must have a Texas fishing license to fish.
