Lakeview Methodist Conference Center celebrates its 75th anniversary Saturday, April 2, with an open house and worship service. The free open house is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., followed by an indoor worship event at 3 p.m. with Christian contemporary musicians Micah Tyler and Austin French.
The center, which now draws up to 20,000 campers and guests each year, is usually available only through camp registration. During the open house, however, the public can view and experience some of Lakeview’s amenities.
Open house activities include free use of inflatable bounce houses and slides, neon dodgeball and a silent disco, in which participants wear headphones to enjoy their own music as they dance. Guests can also purchase refreshments from food trucks.
The afternoon worship event is by invitation only, but up to 500 guests can request an invitation by emailing info@lakeviewmcc.org and paying $10 per person.
The anniversary commemorates the nonprofit recreational facility’s growth in area and accommodations since opening in 1947. The campus grew from an original 200 acres donated by Anderson County residents to its present size of 1,300 acres in the piney woods a mile east of the Trinity River.
Lakeview’s campus includes three small lakes, a swimming pool and multiple indoor and outdoor facilities that feature a variety of activities, from archery and fishing to rock climbing, zip lining and nature walks. The campus also provides facilities for group meetings, worship, and team building events.
The grounds offer overnight accommodations, dining and recreation for up to 1,300 people at a time. Summer camp is typically the busiest time of year with most stays lasting three to five to days. Family, business and nonprofit groups of all kinds and sizes can book a private retreat at the center, which offers both dorms with bunk beds and hotel-style rooms.
Josh Pulver, who has served as Lakeview’s director since 2019, said the center’s expansion of acreage over the decades enhances its natural setting for guests.
“Previous directors did a really good job of expanding and putting cabins in different places where we can have multiple groups at the same time and they really don’t know it,” Pulver said. “We offer an opportunity for people to disconnect and unplug and have a more spiritual experience.”
The recreation center has affected lives both locally and globally. Locally, the camp employs 20 full-time staff throughout the year and up to 100 additional seasonal camp counselors, housekeepers and kitchen workers each summer.
Lakeview serves the Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church, one of five regions within the church throughout the state. The Texas Conference runs from Houston and Galveston north to Texarkana.
Monroe Walker, Lakeview’s chief financial officer, began attending Lakeview camps in the early 1970s and has now worked there 33 years. He said many who attend summer camp establish new connections with other people they grow when they return year after year.
Perhaps the largest group that returns to Lakeview every year is Texas A&M University’s freshman Fish Camp. Every summer for the past 65 years Fish Camp, a student-run organization, brings 7,000 people in just 21 days for college orientation activities.
“It’s been amazing to see how God can continue to work through the space we have here at Lakeview,” Pulver said. “The ministry at Lakeview has impacted people from around the world.”
Lakeview is now hiring personnel to work during summer camps. For more information about Lakeview visit www.lakeviewmcc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.