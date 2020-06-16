*****FOUND SAFE - WAITING ON DETAILS FOR UPDATE****
A search is being held for an Elkhart student who went missing early this morning.
Heather Oliver, 12, of Grapeland, was last seen at her home, off of FM 1272 in Grapeland, at 4 a.m. Tuesday, June 16.
Oliver is 5' tall, with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a teal t-shirt and black shorts. She is believed to be on a bicycle.
Oliver is a student at Elkhart Independent School District.
If you have any information please contact the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and ask for Sgt. Ryan Martin, 936-544-2862.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.