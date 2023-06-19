An abundance of home-grown fruits and vegetables often triggers the desire to can foods at home. While this can be a fun and rewarding way to keep foods long after the season ends, care must be taken to assure that foods canned at home are safe to eat.
Following research-based methods and using tested recipes are things to consider when canning foods at home. Not all recipes for home canning have been tested for safety. Reliable sources of tested recipes include the National Center for Home Food Preservation (http://www.uga.edu/nchfp/), USDA, and manufacturers of home canning equipment and supplies.
Using the right equipment when canning also important. Some foods can be preserved using a water bath canner, but others must be processed in a pressure canner. If the right canning method is not used, then the finished product could make people very sick.
There are many other aspects to canning that one needs to consider, including jar size, headspace and recommended processing canning times. All of these can influence the safety of the final product.
The Anderson County Master Gardeners and Holly Black, Family & Community Health Extension Agent, are hosting a food preservation program to answer all your canning questions.
To learn more about canning plan to attend the Preserving the Harvest Canning Program featuring guest speaker Professor Jenna Anding, a nutrition specialist with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. Anding will share food preservation methods, common misconceptions and helpful tips/recommendations regarding canning.
The program will be held Thursday, June 22 at the Anderson County Annex building, 703 N. Mallard St. in Palestine. Registration will begin at 5 p.m. and the program will start at 5:30 p.m.
Cost of the program is $10 per adult and can be paid at time of registration. Each adult participant will be entered in the door prize drawings.
For more information please contact Holly Black the Anderson County Extension office at 903-723-3735 or email hdblack@ag.tamu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.