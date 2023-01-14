A fantastic crowd was on hand Thursday as Legacy at Town Creek hosted the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce’s Breakfast, Brew & Business.
Chamber ambassadors and local businesses were on hand along with the staff and residents at Legacy at Town Creek to enjoy some breakfast and coffee while networking and trading referrals.
The highlight of the event was an announcement by Legacy’s Ally Hauck introducing the facility’s newest program “Legacy Gives Back.”
“We are so excited to announce our ‘Legacy Gives Back’ program,” Hauck said. “It is a program designed to give our residents and staff volunteers the opportunity to reach out and help the community.”
Legacy Community Liaison Catherine Minter said the program also will give the residents the opportunity to use their skills and talents to raise money for the program.
“They are so amazing with the things they can do,” Minter said. “Many of our residents do crafts like crochet and needlepoint, and the things they are able to produce are just breathtaking. We hope to help them sell their products, to help fund the program. We are also preparing to have a community garden so we can take them to sell their produce at the farmers market.”
Proceeds from all the projects will go the fund the program, which will be used to help the community in many ways. “Legacy Gives Back” plans to help the elderly and disabled with home repairs, victims of natural disasters, hospital and nursing visits, meal deliveries to the homebound, safety well-checks and compassionate visits, reading programs for children and much more.
“There’s really no end to the services we could provide,” Minter said. “And we will be open to suggestions and requests. If we can help someone in need, that’s what we want to do.”
“It’s a huge thing for our residents,” Hauck said. “Many times people in facilities feel forgotten or unneeded. Helping someone else in need makes them feel necessary, because they are.”
Legacy at Town Creek is located at 2212 W. Reagan St. in Palestine. To contact Legacy Gives Back for requests, suggestions or to volunteer, email legacygivesback@swltc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.