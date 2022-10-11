The residents and staff of Legacy at Town Creek will host Coffee with a Cop at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Legacy at Town Creek Volunteer and Community Liaison Catherine Minter said the event is highly anticipated at the facility.
“We are so excited,” Minter said. “The residents love sitting down with visitors, and they are especially looking forward to meeting the officers.”
Minter, who started with Legacy a month ago, was familiar with the program and wanted to introduce it to the residents.
“It was one of the first things I wanted to bring here,” Minter said. “We want to incorporate normal events. Coffee with a Cop is low key and easy. The residents will love it.”
Jocelyn’s Donuts will be partnering with Legacy at Town Creek to provide the coffee and goodies for the event.
“Jocelyn’s really wanted to be a part,” Minter said. “They hosted the very first Coffee with a Cop but haven’t been able to get started back since COVID. They were excited to jump on board.”
Coffee with a Cop is an opportunity for the public to meet with officers in a comfortable environment and talk about any subject, from crime trends to neighborhood nuisance issues, public safety management or how to join the team. Bring questions, talk with an officer and get a free cup of coffee.
“The public is invited to join us,” Minter said. “We want everyone to come out.”
The Palestine Police Department works in conjunction with local businesses to host this event. Check their website and social media platforms to know when and where.
Legacy at Town Creek is located at 2212 W Reagan St. in Palestine.
For more information call 903-727-8500 or visit www.legacytowncreek.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.