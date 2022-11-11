Sheriff Rudy Flores and several deputies from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office stopped by Legacy at Town Creek Wednesday, Nov. 9 to spend time and enjoy a cup of coffee with residents and staff.
Legacy at Town Creek Volunteer and Community Liaison Catherine Minter said the event was highly anticipated by residents following last month’s inaugural event at the facility.
“Everyone has been so excited,” Minter said. “The residents love sitting down with visitors, but there is something special about meeting the sheriff and deputies.”
Flores was met with enthusiasm from the residents in attendance, and while law enforcement wasn’t the primary topic in the room, the air was heavy with enjoyment and appreciation in both directions.
“I was blessed to have the people of Anderson County place their faith and trust in me to do this job,” Flores said. “When we are asked to come and take part in events like this, we do everything we can to be there.”
Coffee with a Cop is an opportunity for the public to meet with officers in a comfortable environment and talk about any subject, from crime trends to neighborhood nuisance issues, public safety management or how to join the team. Bring questions, talk with an officer or deputy and get a free cup of coffee.
Minter, who started with Legacy two months ago, was familiar with the program and wanted to introduce it to the residents.
“It was one of the first things I wanted to bring here,” Minter said. “We want to incorporate normal events. Coffee with a Cop is low key and easy. The residents have loved it.”
Coffee for the event was provided by Coffee & Cream in Palestine.
“This is our second event, and we hope to host these regularly,” Minter said. “The public is always invited to join us. We want everyone to come out.”
Legacy at Town Creek is located at 2212 W Reagan St. in Palestine. For more information call 903-727-8500 or visit www.legacytowncreek.com.
