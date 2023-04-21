Legacy gives back with a community garden

Legacy at Town Creek held a ground breaking ceremony Friday afternoon for their Community Garden project.
This project was developed by Ally Hauck, Marketing Director, and Caydee Minter, Community Liaison, as part of the Legacy Gives Back program.
Both Hauck and Minter are inviting the community to come and help them get a garden started that residents will reap the rewards of.
“Fruits and vegetables can be expensive to purchase,” Hauck said. “In this garden, community members can come and help with planting, pruning, watering, pulling weeds and then when it’s ready they can take some with them if they need to.”
Prior to COVID, the community came together to build raised garden beds that allowed for wheelchair access in order for all residents at Legacy to be able to enjoy working in a garden again. The COVID pandemic kept visitors and the community from helping residents in those gardening areas. Now Hauck and Minter are helping residents to create a community garden within one of the various courtyards at the Legacy at Town Creek facility.
Minter said she and Hauck began working at Legacy around the same time and found they both have a love for gardening.
“Growing up my parents owned a plant nursery and Ally is the ultimate green thumb,” Minter said.
Volunteers are invited to come help cleanup the space, till the flower beds, and plant seeds and plants.
“Some of the residents have spent their entire lives gardening and this gives them the opportunity to have that back while they do something that helps the community, it’s a win-win,” Hauck said.
Beyond volunteers, gardening supplies are also needed, including tools, plants, seeds and anything else one might need to grow fruits and vegetables.
Hauck said Chance and Sara Wesson, owners of Palestine Fire Extinguisher Company, have donated mushroom dirt compost for the garden and that members of the Dogwood Garden Club and Master Gardeners have been sharing their plant growing knowledge with Legacy’s staff and residents.
All ages and ability are welcome. This garden has sidewalks between the garden area that are wheelchair, walker and cane friendly.
Legacy’s Community Garden will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are saving the evenings and weekends for private time for the residents with their families.
Legacy at Town Creek, the largest skilled nursing facility in East Texas, is located at 2212 W. Reagan St. in Palestine.
For more information contact Ally Hauck or Caydee Minter at 903-727-8565 or at legacygivesback@swltc.com.
Pets are not allowed at this time.
