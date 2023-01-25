A century on this planet allows enough time to figure a few things out. Important things such as how to properly season a home-cooked meal or how to navigate the challenges of raising children and grandchildren. You also learn how to arrive at a party in style.
Vera Gross arrived at her 100th birthday celebration at Legacy at Town Creek Friday, Jan. 20, dressed in her finest outfit, donning a “100 and Fabulous” sash and tiara and ready to show the world that age is just a number.
“The birthday party was fantastic,” said Legacy Community Liaison Caedie Minter. “Her loved ones and the community came together to celebrate a woman who is not just a resident of Legacy, but a legacy in her own right.”
Born in Oakwood in 1923, Gross made her way to Palestine after marrying her husband and starting her family.
“We had five children of our own,” Gross said. “We also took in our two nieces after my sister passed. We raised them as our own from when they were young.”
Gross loved working outdoors, doing yard work and gardening. According to her daughter, Sharon Ray, her forte, however, was making magic in the kitchen.
“Oh… everything was always so delicious,” Ray said. “Chicken and dumplings, cabbage, pot roast, meat loaf, banana pudding. She really knew what she was doing in the kitchen!”
She was also ahead of her time.
“You know, she was doing things in the kitchen that were amazing, but it was just because she was being creative,” Ray said. “Long before we heard about omelettes in restaurants, she was putting onions and peppers and tomatoes in eggs to make the food stretch farther.”
These days Gross is content to simply spread happiness to those around her.
“Getting to know Ms. Vera has been a true honor,” Minter said. “So many staff members and so many members of the community have been touched by her influence and love. She never meets a stranger!”
Things have changed a lot during Gross’s lifetime. The span of a hundred years allows someone to witness a lot of amazing things. Technology is certainly easy to see, but social changes have been prevalent too.
“The world is different today,” Gross said. “We have TV, we have computers and we have cell phones, it’s all very different, but we also have seen integration. People can come together today. It wasn’t always that way.”
Ray attributes her mother’s longevity to two things: a lifetime of natural healthy food and her unwavering faith.
“She never smoked or drank, so I’m sure that has played a part, but she also spent a lifetime eating fresh food straight from her own garden,” Ray said. “Her faith is also a very big part of her life. Knowing God has a purpose for her has made a huge difference in her life.”
When asked for advice she would give to young people today, the birthday girl didn’t hesitate.
“Treat others as you would want to be treated, and don’t get involved in mischievous things,” Gross said. “And always look to God for right and wrong.”
Sound advice to be sure.
Happy Birthday Vera Gross. Here’s to many more.
