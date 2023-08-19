There’s a new Asian-inspired, fast-casual restaurant in Palestine. Lemongrass Kitchen opened last week to great customer reviews.
Wyatt Webb tried Lemongrass’ Vietnamese coffee on Friday.
“It tasted pretty good,” Webb said. “It wasn't too sweet, and I definitely wanted more when it was gone.”
“We have been very busy since opening and appreciate our customers,” said Lemongrass Kitchen Owner Soula Rent.
Their beverage menu features an array of milk teas, coffees, lemonades and popping boba drinks.
All of Lemongrass’ drinks were inspired from countries in Asia. The idea was to be authentic, like if you were to travel and try it there, it would taste identical to what Lemongrass serves.
There are no shortcuts at Lemongrass, they use the real ingredients and traditional methods and even purchase ceremonial matcha directly from Kyoto, Japan.
Vietnamese coffee, also known as ‘Ca Phe Sua Da.’ This is dark coffee paired with condensed milk to give it a strong and sweet balance.
Their bottled Vietnamese coffee is brewed daily with simple ingredients. Perfect to drink straight from the bottle or paired with a glass of ice.
You can also purchase their Vietnamese coffee at the Donut Palace, 100 Crockett Road in Palestine.
Lemongrass’ entree menu features classic Vietnamese sandwiches and Chinese-style barbeque.
Lemongrass offers desserts with a hint of Asian-inspiration, like Vietnamese Coffee Tiramisu.
And they have bakery items on their menu that include fresh bread and sesame balls. If you’ve never tried sesame balls, they are crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside and filled with a sweet, coconut mung bean paste.
Lemongrass’ hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
You can also order items to pick-up from the bakery through pre-orders.
Lemongrass is located inside the Palestine Food Truck Park at 2114 Crockett Road in Palestine.
The food truck park features two covered areas with picnic tables for people to dine on.
Patrons can call orders in at 903-373-9119 and they will text you when it is ready for pickup. For more information or a preview of their menu, log onto Lemongrasstexas.com.
