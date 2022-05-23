AUSTIN — Less than 5% of Texans cast their ballots early in the May primary runoffs, according to state data.
The early voting period ran from May 16-20. Of the nearly 17.33 million registered voters, about 749,500 Democrats and Republicans have turned out so far.
In Anderson County only 2,478 registered voters journeyed to the polls for early voting in this run off election. Of those voting in Anderson County’s early voting totals, 2,332 were Republican and 146 were Democrats.
Election Day is May 24.
The primary runoff election allows voters to select a single candidate that will represent their party come November. On the ballot are races in which candidates failed to clinch more than 50% of the vote during the March primary.
In this election, one of the biggest races is between the Republican attorney general candidates, incumbent Ken Paxton and challenger George P. Bush. Other notable races include Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley for Texas land commissioner; Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner for railroad commissioner; Dan Scarbrough and Amy Thomas Ward for District Judge, 87th Judicial District; and Robert Johnston and Carey Mckinney for Anderson County Judge.
Those that live in Anderson County Precinct 4, will also vote on the runoff between Joey Hill and Barry Bedre for County Commissioner Pct. 4.
On the Democratic side, the highest statewide office position up for grabs in lieutenant governor. Michelle Beckley will compete against Mike Collier.
For attorney general, Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Joe Jaworski are competing for the nomination, while Janet Dudding and Angel Luis Vega will face off for the position of comptroller.
Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez are in the running for the land commissioner Democratic nomination.
Early turnout was particularly low for Democrats, where 1 in 3 voters were tied to the party. Turnout was particularly low in Crane County, near Odessa, where no Democratic voters of the 2,625 registered voters cast their ballot. About 102 Republicans did so in the same county.
Republicans had the highest turnout in Mills County, located in central Texas, with a rate of about 20.54%, or nearly 700 votes. In the same county, eight Democrats cast their ballots. The lowest turnout for Republicans was in Jim Hogg County, in south Texas, where five voted, accounting for 0.13% of registered voters in the county.
Democrats had the highest turnout in Kenedy County, in south Texas, with a rate of 25.89%, or 80 votes. In the same county, three Republicans cast their ballot.
Election Day is set for Tuesday, May 24. Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All voters are asked to bring a valid ID and have it available.
For Anderson County election information, contact Casey Brown at 903-723-7438.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.