One-hundred and fifty years ago, the railroad made an employment agreement with the City of Palestine. When I learned of Union Pacific’s plans to file a lawsuit to break that deal, I knew we had to fight for this community.
Since 1872, Palestine has been an important railroad junction for East Texas. Generations of Texans in the region have worked to help the railroad industry and the city grow and thrive. The railroad has also become ingrained in the community and provided East Texans with jobs and a chance for a good retirement. Companies like Union Pacific would not be what they are today if it were not for places like Palestine and the people who live here.
As we work together on this, know that I am fully engaged and supportive of the City of Palestine. I am committed to fighting for Palestine and every single job that has been promised to the community. There is no reason we cannot build upon a 150-year-old relationship and grow our relationship into the future.
To that end, I have coordinated a meeting this week in Palestine with senior leadership at Union Pacific, Mayor Steve Presley, Judge Robert Johnston, State Representative Cody Harris, and Senator Robert Nichols. I look forward to working with both Union Pacific, the City of Palestine and Anderson County to ensure these jobs remain in East Texas.
Lance Gooden represents Anderson County in the U.S. House. This op-ed appeared in the print edition of Saturday's Herald-Press.
