Featured: A Tuna Christmas
Palestine Community Theater's Christmas production, “A Tuna Christmas,” is tonight at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. The comedy sequel to “Greater Tuna” performed at the theater five years ago and features the same main actors. Tickets are available for $15 for adults or $10 for children. Call 903-723-9595 for information or visit the Texas Theater online at thetexastheater.com.
Saturday, Dec. 14
9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-4 p.m.—Photos with Santa by Lee Loveless Photography, Old Town Palestine, 903-723-6555
10 a.m.-4 p.m.—Cherokee Craft and Trade Fair, Ruby Ballroom, 707 College Street (former Lon Morris College), 903-268-1598
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10:30 a.m.—Ye Olde Auction House, 903-723-5366
12-6 p.m.—Grinch's Lair, Texas Jail House, 903-373-8158
3:30-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
4-8 p.m.—6th Annual Wine Swirl, Palestine Main Street, 903-729-4100
7:30 p.m.—A Tuna Christmas, Texas Theatre, 903-723-9595
8-12 p.m.—Congo Truck Club Annual Christmas Dance, 903-731-0106
10 p.m.-2 a.m.—Cody Hibbard Band, Outlaw Country
Sunday, Dec. 15
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
12-6 p.m.—Grinch's Lair, Texas Jail House, 903-373-8158
2 p.m.—A Tuna Christmas, Texas Theatre, 903-723-9595
3:30-6:30 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Monday, Dec. 16
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
1:15 p.m.—Westwood School Board Meeting, Westwood Junior High School Library, 903-729-1776
6 p.m.—Frankston School Board Meeting, Frankston ISD Administration Office, 903-876-2556
Slocum School Board Meeting,
Tuesday, Dec. 17
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10:30 a.m.—Bob Ross style painting classes, Meals on Wheels Building, Frankston, 903-876-0104
11 a.m.-12 p.m.—Real Estate Committee Meeting, Palestine City Hall, 903-731-8414
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
2 p.m.—City Council Special Meeting, Palestine City Hall, 903-731-8414
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Dec. 18
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Christmas Puppet Show, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Dec. 19
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Citizens Center, 903-729-0255
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10:30 a.m.—Bob Ross style painting classes, Meals on Wheels Building, Frankston, 903-876-0104
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.—Palestine Economic Development Center Board Meeting, 100 Willow Creek Pkwy., 903-731-8414
11:45-12:30—Cherokee Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
6:30-8 p.m.—Christmas Carol Sing Along, 6:30-8 p.m., Texas Theater, 903-724-4385
Friday, Dec. 20
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12-6 p.m.—Grinch's Lair, Texas Jail House, 903-373-8158
3:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Upcoming Events
Saturday, Dec. 21-28—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Saturday, Dec. 21-Sunday, Dec. 22—Grinch's Lair, Texas Jailhouse, 903-373-8158
Saturday, Dec. 21—Photos with Santa by Lee Loveless Photography, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Old Town Palestine, 903-723-6555
Tuesday, Dec. 31—Curious' 2nd Annual Tinker Bash, 8 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 903-727-0204
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
