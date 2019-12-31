Outlaw Country's 10th New Years Eve celebration
Outlaw Country, Palestine's country music venue on Main Street, is holding their 10th New Years Eve celebration with live music by Stone Heart Band, a combination of the area's top talent. For a cover charge of $10, the night club offers a full-service bar to adults 21 and older features one of Palestine's only dance floors. The club opens at 5 p.m., and encourages guests to arrive early for first-come, first-served seating. For information, call 903-729-1300.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
New Year's Eve
Closed—Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.—Blood Drive, Walmart Supercenter
5 p.m.-1 a.m.—Stone Heart Band, Outlaw Country, 903-729-1300
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.—Curious Museum's 2nd Annual Tinkerbash, Knights of Columbus Hall, 903-727-0204
Wednesday, Jan. 1
New Year's Day
Closed—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
Closed—City of Palestine Offices, 903-731-8400
Closed—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
Closed—Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Closed—Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Closed—Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Jan. 2
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
7-10 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine, Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
Friday, Jan. 3
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
Saturday, Jan. 4
9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10:30 a.m.—New Years Auction, Ye Olde Auction House, 903-723-5366
Monday, Jan. 6
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.—Blood Drive, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6:30 p.m.—6-week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Upcoming Events
Tuesday, Jan. 7—5:30-9:30 p.m.—CPR First Aid Class, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Jan. 10—Storytime at KYYK 98.3 Radio, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Thursday, Jan. 9—Swing Dance Lessons, Dance with Texas Express, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Saturday, Jan. 11—Steve Helms Band, 7 p.m., Shelton Gin, 903-727-2700
Tuesday, Jan. 14—Family Law Clinic, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
