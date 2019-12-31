Let's Go asset

Outlaw Country's 10th New Years Eve celebration

Outlaw Country, Palestine's country music venue on Main Street, is holding their 10th New Years Eve celebration with live music by Stone Heart Band, a combination of the area's top talent. For a cover charge of $10, the night club offers a full-service bar to adults 21 and older features one of Palestine's only dance floors. The club opens at 5 p.m., and encourages guests to arrive early for first-come, first-served seating. For information, call 903-729-1300.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

New Year's Eve

Closed—Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.—Blood Drive, Walmart Supercenter

5 p.m.-1 a.m.—Stone Heart Band, Outlaw Country, 903-729-1300

5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704

8 p.m.-12:30 a.m.—Curious Museum's 2nd Annual Tinkerbash, Knights of Columbus Hall, 903-727-0204

Wednesday, Jan. 1

New Year's Day

Closed—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

Closed—City of Palestine Offices, 903-731-8400

Closed—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

Closed—Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

Closed—Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

Closed—Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Thursday, Jan. 2

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

7-10 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine, Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618

Friday, Jan. 3

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

Saturday, Jan. 4

9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204

10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914

10:30 a.m.—New Years Auction, Ye Olde Auction House, 903-723-5366

Monday, Jan. 6

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.—Blood Drive, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141

10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

6:30 p.m.—6-week Self-defense Course, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Upcoming Events

Tuesday, Jan. 7—5:30-9:30 p.m.—CPR First Aid Class, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139

Wednesday, Jan. 10—Storytime at KYYK 98.3 Radio, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

Thursday, Jan. 9—Swing Dance Lessons, Dance with Texas Express, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255

Saturday, Jan. 11—Steve Helms Band, 7 p.m., Shelton Gin, 903-727-2700

Tuesday, Jan. 14—Family Law Clinic, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121

Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.

