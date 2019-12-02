Featured: The Grinch's Lair
It gets better every year. Visitors to the Texas Jailhouse – a.k.a. The Grinch's Lair – will find more rooms, more lights, and more fun exploring the lair, where the Grinch has made a home inside the many cells that formerly held Anderson County's most wanted. He's not the only one you'll meet, though. Dozens of Who's of all ages help the Grinch celebrate Christmas every year inside the jailhouse, which an experience all visitors to town should enjoy – whoever they are.
The lair is open each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 12-6 p.m., through Dec. 22. Call 903-373-8158 for information, or purchase tickets online at texasjailhouse.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
12 p.m.—Parks Advisory Board meeting, City Council Chambers, 903-731-8414
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
3 p.m.—Financial Oversight Advisory Committee, Palestine City Hall, 903-731-8414
4 p.m.—Tourism Advisory Board, Palestine Economic Development Center, 903-731-8414
4 p.m.—Woodcarvers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6:45 p.m.—Swing dance lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Wednesday, Dec. 4
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.—Storytime with Santa, Palestine Public Library, at Senior Activity Center, 903-729-4121
12:30 p.m.—Painting class, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
6-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6-9 p.m.—Blue Santa Toy Drive, Redlands Hotel, 903-731-4434
6-10 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Dec. 5
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Citizens Center, 903-729-0255
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11:45-12:30—Cherokee Cloggers, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
1:30 p.m.—Planning and Zoning Commission, Palestine City Hall, 903-731-8414
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
7-10 p.m.—Square Dance, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Friday, Dec. 6
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12-6 p.m.—Grinch's Lair, Texas Jail House, 903-373-8158
3-6 p.m.—Santa at Farmer's Insurance, 903-729-4422
3:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
5-9 p.m.—Christmas in Candyland Market by the Junior Service League, Knights of Columbus Hall, 903-723-3014
6:30-8:30 p.m.—A Walk through Bethlehem, Montalba Baptist Church, 903-764-8048
Saturday, Dec. 7
7-8 a.m.—Freeze Your Buns 5K, Palestine YMCA, Main Street Palestine, 903-729-3139
8 a.m.-4 p.m.—Christmas Market Days, Palestine Farmers Market, 903-723-3014
8:30 a.m.-11 a.m.—Pancakes with Mrs. Claus, Over Yonder, 903-731-4121
9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-11 p.m.—A Walk Down Christmas Lane, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-4 p.m.—Photos with Santa by Lee Loveless Photography, Old Town Palestine, 903-723-6555
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—A Visit with Santa, Braly's Ace Hardware, 903-723-2179
12-6 p.m.—Grinch's Lair, Texas Jail House, 903-373-8158
3-6 p.m.—Make and Take Craft, Over Yonder, 903-731-4121
3:30-8 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
4-7 p.m.—Holiday Home Tour, Palestine Visitor Center, 903-729-6066
6:30-8:30 p.m.—A Walk through Bethlehem, Montalba Baptist Church, 903-764-8048
7-8 p.m.—Christmas Parade of Lights, Main Street Palestine, 903-723-3014
8:15 p.m.—Christmas in the Park, Reagan Park, 903-723-3014
Sunday, Dec. 8
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
12-6 p.m.—Grinch's Lair, Texas Jail House, 903-373-8158
2 p.m.—The Sounds of Christmas, Anderson Community Choir & Orchestra, Palestine High School Auditorium
3:30-6:30 p.m.—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
6:30-8:30 p.m.—A Walk through Bethlehem, Montalba Baptist Church, 903-764-8048
Monday, Dec. 9
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Activity Center, 903-729-0255
Upcoming Events
Saturday, Dec. 10-Saturday, 28—Polar Express Train Ride, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Saturday, Dec. 10-Sunday, Dec. 22—Grinch's Lair, Texas Jailhouse, 903-373-8158
Monday, Dec. 9—Choir Holiday Concert and Bake Sale, 6:30 p.m., Palestine High School Auditorium, 903-900-5066
Friday, Dec. 13—Wildcat Country Christmas, 5-7 p.m., Wildcat Golf Course, 903-922-1700
Friday, Dec. 13-Sunday, Dec. 15, A Tuna Christmas, Texas Theatre, 903-723-9595
Saturday, Dec. 14—6th Annual Wine Swirl, Palestine Main Street, 903-729-4100
Saturday, Dec. 14—Congo Truck Club Annual Christmas Dance, 8 p.m.-12 p.m., 903-731-0106
Saturday, Dec. 14, 21—Photos with Santa by Lee Loveless Photography, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Old Town Palestine, 903-723-6555
Dec. 19—Christmas Carol Sing Along, 6:30-8 p.m., Texas Theater, 903-724-4385
Tuesday, Dec. 31—Curious' 2nd Annual Tinker Bash, 8 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 903-727-0204
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 244, or email news@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
