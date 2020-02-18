Featured Event: Tax Aide
The April 15 tax deadline is still almost two months away, but it’s not too early to visit the Senior Center for a Tax Aide with Mr. Gell. He offers free or low-cost tax aide on a first-come, first-served basis, Tuesdays and Thursdays in February, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plan to bring official statements and tax documents. Call 903-729-0612 for information.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
8:30 a.m.—Cloggers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
11 a.m.-2 p.m.—Free Legal Assistance, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
11:30 a.m.—Library Advisory Board meeting, City Hall, 903-729-4121
1 p.m.—Bridge, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
4 p.m.—Woodcarvers, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
5:30 p.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
6-7:30 p.m.—The Landing, New Life Community Church, 903-724-7704
6:30 p.m.—Swing Dance Lessons, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
6:30 p.m.—Special Board Meeting, Westwood Independent School District Administration Building, 903-729-1776
Wednesday, Feb. 19
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Story time at Railroad Heritage Center, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.—42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
12:30 p.m.—Painting Class, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
5:30 p.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
6 p.m.—Adult Basketball, Palestine YMCA, 903-729-3139
Thursday, Feb. 20
8:30-10 a.m.—Women’s Forum, Dogwood Trails Assisted Living Center, Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce, 903-729-6066
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.—Tax Aide with Mr. Gell, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Mats for the Homeless, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10-11 a.m.—Basic/Immediate Cell Phone Assistance Class, Palestine Resource Center, 903-729-0255
12:30-4:30 p.m.—AARP Driver Safety Course, Palestine Senior Center, 903-724-1336
6 p.m.—Theology on Tap, Pint and Barrel, 713-409-4618
7 p.m.—Board Meeting, Palestine Independent School District Administration Office, 903-781-8000
7:30-9:30 p.m.—Dance with Rodney Ray Band, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
Friday, Feb. 21
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
5-6:30 p.m.—Lion's Club Chili Dinner, First Methodist Church Palestine, 903-729-6061
Saturday, Feb. 22
9 a.m.—Living Arts Yoga, Nickel Manor, 903-391-4369
9 a.m.—Tai Chi Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Pokemon Club, Palestine Public Library, 903-729-4121
10 a.m.-3 p.m.—Curious Museum, 903-727-0204
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Museum for East Texas Culture, 903-723-1914
10 a.m.-5 p.m.—Charity Wars, Alex Patel YMCA Soccer Complex, 903-480-0664
1-3:30 p.m.—Gourd Bird Feeder & Birdhouse Class, Old Town Vintage & More, 903-221-6233
1 p.m.—Harry Potter Gnome Workshop, Over Yonder Crafts, 903-731-4121
Monday, Feb. 24
9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.—Railroad Heritage Center, 903-586-7141
10 a.m.—Bridge and 42, Palestine Senior Center, 903-729-0612
11:30 a.m.—Lunch Bunch at Burger King, Palestine Area Chamber, 903-729-6066
5:30-8:30 p.m.—Palestine City Council meeting, City Hall, 903-731-8400
Upcoming Events
Tuesday, Feb. 25—Palestine State of the City Address, 5:30 p.m., Palestine High School Auditorium
Tuesday, Feb. 25—Pancake supper, 5:30-7:30, United Methodist Church of Frankston, 903-721-3419
Thursday, Feb. 27—Tea Gala, Anderson County Negro Historical Preservation Committee, 1 p.m., Ben E. Keith Community Center
Friday, Feb. 28-Saturday, Feb. 29—Palestine Diesel Roundtrip, Texas State Railroad, 855-632-7729
Friday-Saturday, March 6-7—UMW Rummage Sale, United Methodist Church of Frankston, 903-721-3419
Saturday, March 14—Cars & Coffee, 8:30-11 a.m., Palestine Toyota, 903-480-9390
Sunday, March 22—Historic Brunch and Trolley Tour, Redlands Hotel, 903-729-2345
Don’t see your favorite activity on the list? Call Lisa Tang at the Herald-Press, 903-729-0281, ext. 241, or email reporter1@palestineherald.com. Please provide the event’s name, location, and times, as well as a contact phone number.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.