Despite problems affecting meat packing, shipping and weather this year, local shoppers can once again express gratitude for Thanksgiving’s most wanted dinner guest — the turkey. The price of poultry per pound will gobble up a few more dollars out of grocery budgets this year, but it turns out previous doubts about turkey shortages were all talk.
Rumors of a turkey shortage emerged earlier this month, but with just one week left before Thanksgiving, there’s no indication the frozen birds will fly off the shelves as fast as toilet paper did in early 2020.
In fact, the turkey industry has recently dealt with issues of overproduction, said Justin Benavidez, PhD, assistant professor for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Amarillo. Last year’s supply exceeded demand, as fewer shoppers purchased whole turkeys due to families staying home and avoiding large gatherings during the pandemic.
“People were not consuming whole bird turkeys as much last year so the demand went down over the last two years,” Benavidez said. “The share of turkeys in the market has just declined.”
He said the main difference this year involves higher prices, with some cost increase due to inflation. Compared to last year, the average turkey will cost consumers $5 to $10 more per whole bird.
“The whole bird wholesale price has jumped 16%,” Benavidez said.
Palestine’s Walmart Supercenter already has nine palettes of frozen turkeys ready for purchase. With roughly 150 turkeys per palette, the grocer’s freezers are storing more than 1,000 birds. Palestine’s largest retailer expects to sell more whole birds this year as people return to large holiday family gatherings.
The Arctic blast that hit Texas in February is also not affecting turkey production or availability. Turkeys being harvested this month were born in August — as little as three months ago.
“Texas has some turkey production, but we don’t influence the market the same way some of the other states do,” Benavidez said, noting turkey prices are set in the Midwest, where most are raised.
Texas raises roughly 2 million turkeys but is not among the top five states which produce the majority of the nation’s 100 million turkeys each year. Minnesota and North Carolina produce more than 15 million turkeys each, while Arkansas, Missouri, and South Carolina round out the top five.
The average size of a whole bird turkey is 15 pounds, but they range in size from roughly 6 to 24 pounds. Many shoppers are competing for medium-sized turkeys, which are most popular, but may have to settle for a different size.
“The situation has panned out to be more manageable than we thought it might be,” Benavidez said. “Get in and get your turkey now. Be prepared to see some different sizes.”
