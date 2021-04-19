February's bitter winter weather sadly claimed the lives of hundreds of Texas dogs as they perished unnecessarily, chained up outside. The Texas Humane Legislation Network, a nonprofit that promotes anti-cruelty legislation, reported a huge uptick in calls, messages, and pictures of tethered dogs freezing and dying outside during the storm.
That is why the Texas Legislature must pass HB 873 / SB 474 to protect dogs kept outdoors and the public around them. The legislation ensures dogs have adequate shelter from extreme temperatures, access to drinking water, and can move around without getting tangled by their tether. HB 873 will fix the current, broken law, allow law enforcement to intervene in dangerous situations, and protect Texans and Texas animals.
Sincerely,
Courtney Marie Sutton
Palestine, Texas
