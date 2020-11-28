The Palestine Herald-Press is looking forward to continuing the tradition of sharing area children’s Letters to Santa Claus in our hometown newspaper.
On Friday, Kennedi Acklin, the 4-year-old daughter of Donald and Courtney Acklin, stopped by our office to put her Letter to Santa in our special mailbox.
Local children are invited to stop by and do the same through Thursday, Dec. 10.
This year, we ask that our local schools include students’ first names only, grade, teacher’s name and school with each letter. We ask our local schools to drop off or email their letters to pwebb@palestineherald.com in editable type (copy and paste) format by Friday, Dec. 11.
Afterwards, the letters will be sent by express to the North Pole in plenty of time for Santa to read before Christmas.
All Letters to Santa received will be published in our Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24, edition.
