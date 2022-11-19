The Palestine Public Library is partnering with the Anderson County Veterans Service Center to light up the lives of 90 to 100 veterans this holiday season. The library hopes to receive hundreds or even thousands of items to support local veterans’ needs by Friday, Dec. 16.
The requested items include many personal care, toiletry and clothing items, gift cards, puzzles and puzzle books, which some veterans may not be able to buy for themselves. The veterans service center will sort, wrap and deliver the items before Christmas with gift bags and tissue, which they are also collecting.
The small angel tree inside the library displays lists with items needed as donations. Patrons and community members can bring unwrapped donations to the library’s circulation desk during operating hours.
“The angel tree is actually an opportunity for our patrons and the community to make the veterans’ Christmas a little bit nicer,” said Barbara Watson, Programming Coordinator for the Palestine Public Library.
The veterans service center was located inside the Palestine Mall across from the library for 10 or more years but recently moved to 300 Willow Creek Parkway at Willow Creek Medical Plaza, Suite 100 in Palestine.
Library Director Ana Sanchez said the partnership between the library and the veterans service center is an important one.
“Palestine Public Library is partnering with Anderson County Veterans Service Center to make sure area veterans are remembered this Christmas,” Sanchez said. “Please helpus bring a smile to one of the 90 to 100 veterans, who risked their lives for our country and our freedom, this Christmas season and sponsor an angel.”
Needed clothing items include pajamas, sweatshirts, mens’ house shoes and sweatpants or jogging pants in medium, large, extra large, 2XL and 3XL sizes. Personal items include blankets, hats, gloves, scarves and socks.
Personal care items include bar soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotions, shampoo, wash towels and lip balm.
The library is also collecting $5 or $10 gift cards for gas or groceries.
Other items include jigsaw puzzles, puzzle, sudoku and crossword puzzle books.
For more information call the Palestine Public Library at 903-729-4121 or visit www.youseemore.com/palestine.
