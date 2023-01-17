While renovations at the library’s new home at the Carnegie Building continue, Friends of the Palestine Library prepare for the move by selling books. The Friends are selling deselected books to find them homes and reduce the library’s inventory 12 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 and10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
The library’s location inside the Palestine Mall will soon close as librarians prepare for the move.
The historic Carnegie Building on Queen Street formerly housed the city library from 1914 to 1984. The building offers less space for the library’s large collection so reducing the inventory is a step forward.
In 2021 city leaders decided to renovate the Carnegie Building instead of constructing a new location. The library has been on a month to month lease with the mall’s new owner, the Christon Company, which bought it from the city roughly five years ago.
In 1984 board members decided to move the library to a former school building on Cedar Street. However, when the roof collapsed and damaged part of the collection in 2009 the library was forced to close. The city moved the library inside the Palestine Mall in 2011 as a temporary location, where it has operated for more than a decade.
The library has taken steps in recent months to prepare for the move. Renovations at the Carnegie Building are now underway and the special collections, which include rare books, documents, art, and other items used in researching genealogy and local history, moved to the Redlands Hotel Annex on West Oak Street in 2022.
The Friends organization has held several book sales since July inside the former special collections room. The sales include thousands of deselected books that have been removed from circulation.
Librarians determine which books to deselect by identifying which ones contain outdated information or are used infrequently. They place the deselected books in the sale room.
The Friends organization does not put prices on the books but accepts donations made by cash or credit card. Donations are used for library programs and projects such as the summer reading program.
Cynthia Thornton, treasurer of the Palestine Library Friends, encourages the public to shop the book sales.
“Hundreds of additional books are being moved into the room weekly,” Thornton said. “These books need new homes and cannot be moved to the Carnegie building due to space restrictions.”
Thornton said patrons can request access to the book sale room to purchase books throughout January.
"If people cannot come on one of the event days, library staff may give them access to the book room to shop anytime the library is open,” Thornton said. “Just ask at the Information Desk.”
For information about the book sale call the library at 903-729-4121 or visit www.youseemore/palestine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.