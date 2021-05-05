Now is the time for Palestine residents to share their opinions about what they want, need, expect to find at their local library.
The city purchased the Palestine Mall in 2010 and moved the library there after the roof at the Cedar Street library collapsed in 2009. In 2019, however, the city sold the mall for $2 million to Christon Company of Dallas. The library is now faced with either moving to a new location or building a new facility.
In order to best serve its patrons, the Palestine Public Library is seeking the help and opinion of the community through an online English and Spanish survey through May 24.
As a springboard for the survey, the library held three community meetings by Zoom and at in-person the Palestine City Hall Chambers on May 4. According to Interim Library Director Anna Sanchez, there were 19 in-person participants and 58 online responses.
During the meetings, Consultant Maureen Arndt of 720 Design, a library planning and architecture firm, led the participants through the survey to help determine what type of building and services residents in the community would most enjoy and utilize, as well as what they need out of their local library.
The presentation covered basic necessities to opulent options.
Those who attended the meeting in-person at city hall used their smartphones or tablets to respond to questions during the live meetings.
The Library Advisory Board and city council will use the data when considering whether to renovate an existing building or build a new facility.
The Library Memorial Board, a separate nonprofit organization, is sponsoring the $26,000 in surveys and consulting fees for the project, which began earlier this year after the advisory board approved the contract.
Those who would like to participate in the survey can log onto https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PPL2021Survey or scan the QR code with their smartphone.
For more information, call the library at 903-729-4121.
