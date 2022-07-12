A recent book sale at the Palestine Public Library was one small step in the library’s gradual move back to the Carnegie Building. The historic building at 502 N. Queen St. was the library’s home for 70 years, so the move is bringing mixed feelings as the library prepares its return.
Currently located inside the Palestine Mall at 2000 Loop 256, the city library is on a month by month lease with the mall’s owner, the Christon Company of Dallas and will remain there through December.
A $1.7 million bid for construction to renovate and reinforce the Carnegie Building was approved by Palestine City Council last month. Restoration architect Mark Thacker of Lindale designed plans for the renovations.
The Special Collections room, that formerly housed rare books, documents, art, and other items used in researching genealogy and local history, has already found a new home. Items from the special collection, including genealogy and Texana, were recently moved to the Redlands Annex at 315 W. Oak Street, where they remain in boxes for the next few months and may later be available to the public by appointment.
This month’s Friends of the Palestine Public Library’s book sale allowed the library to reduce its inventory while raising funds for library programs and projects. Shoppers carried away reference books, children’s picture books, yearbooks and framed prints. The Friends organization is a nonprofit organization of volunteers who support the library’s programs and needs. For this sale, the Friends organization did not set prices for the items but instead requested donations. Treasurer Cindy Thornton accepted cash and credit card donations from patrons who shopped the 2,000 or more items.
“We’re hoping to find homes for a lot of this and make a little money on the side,” Thornton said.
Shoppers embraced the opportunity to bring home part of the library’s collection. Ben Shaner, 10, was shopping with his mom.
“I found a couple of creature books,” he said, holding up a large reference book with illustrations of birds on the cover. “I love creatures.”
Ayden Hamill, a second grade student at Westwood Primary School, said he liked shopping at the sale.
“They have a lot of war books I like,” Hamill said.
Others shared their thoughts about the library’s move back to the Carnegie Building.
“I love the Carnegie Building and I think it’s going to be great; I think I’ll enjoy it more,” Haskins said. “I am totally excited about this move.”
Stanley Cobb, another member of the Friends who was helping shoppers load boxes in their vehicles, said the Carnegie Building’s smaller size could be a disadvantage but may not hinder operations because many items can now be streamed.
“I love the Carnegie Building but it was too small two libraries ago,” Cobb said.
For information about the library call 903-729-4121 or visit www.youseemore/palestine.
