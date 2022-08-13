One-hundred-and-on is a significant number. It’s the designates a basic college course. The 101st Airborne is among the most decorated divisions in U.S. military history. U.S. One-hundred-and-one, also known as El Camino Real, traverses most of the western U.S. coastline from California to Washington and offers some of the most beautiful views of that area. The age of 101 is also a significant milestone birthday for a person to reach.
Lucille Haney will celebrate her 101st birthday Saturday, Aug. 13 at Dogwood Trails Assisted Living facility in Palestine.
Born and raised on Royall St, Haney is a Palestine native in the truest sense. The 10 child in her family, Haney lived in various homes on that very street throughout her entire life until she moved to Dogwood Trails Assisted Living.
Haney has been a member of the Eastern Star organization for more than 50 years and is a source of joy and humor for everyone who knows her.
“She is our hero,” said Caycie Collins, Dogwood Trails Executive Director. “We brag and talk about her all the time. We just love her.”
Haney was a homemaker, raising her daughter until she graduated from high school. Her daughter will be 81 years old in November and is the mother of four children and has four grandchildren.
Haney later worked in the office at K Woolens until she retired. During her retirement she enjoyed several years of traveling with her sister to places like Colorado and Washington, D.C., handling all the road warrior duties herself.
“I drove everywhere,” Haney said. “We drove to Alaska one time to see my grandson who was in the Air Force. My sister was in her 80s and I was in my 70s. It was a great trip. We enjoyed every minute of it.”
After five years of retired life, Haney was asked to come work in the school cafeteria. She enjoyed that for eight years.
“I liked that,” Haney said. “The kids were friendly. Maybe being around so many of them helped me live longer.”
Today, Haney enjoys leisure mornings and active afternoons. She participates in activities and enjoys getting out to go shopping with the other residents. She loves fresh flowers and receives some from her friends every month.
Needless to say, Palestine has changed a lot in Haney’s lifetime.
Where the mall now sits used to be Haney’s childhood play area. She remembers her family getting their Christmas trees from those woods. She remembers when the old historic homes downtown were new.
“I love Palestine, it’s my home” Haney said. “It’s compact and everything is easy to find. I think if people look around, they can find everything they need here.
That same feeling seems to apply to Dogwood Trails Assisted Living.
“This place feels like home,” Haney said. “It’s not far from the area of town where I spent my entire life and I feel like I can do anything here that I could have at home.”
Haney would love to tell everyone the secret to her longevity, but she seems as surprised by it as anyone.
“People ask me all the time how I lived to be over 100,” Haney said. “The truth is I don’t know. I try to always acknowledge people and speak to them. I try to enjoy every day. But I don’t think I do anything different than anyone else.”
“She told us this year that she didn’t want a party,” Collins said. “For the past couple of years we have held big parties for her.”
“I only thought they threw me one for my 99th birthday because they didn’t think they’d have to throw any more for me,” Haney replied with a chuckle.
All the evidence points to many, many more.
Happy Birthday Lucille.
