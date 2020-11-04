In the only contested race in Anderson County, Republican incumbent Constable Precinct No. 2 Doug Lightfoot, won 2,163 to 1,473 against Democratic candidate Marvin Jenkins.
“I’m thankful for everyone that helped make my win possible,” Lightfoot said. “I will continue to serve to the best of my abilities until the end.”
The city of Palestine Proposition No. 1, a change proposed to add two additional street blocks that allow sale of alcoholic beverages in order to bring TahWahKaro Distilling Company to Palestine to be located in the old Coors plant, passed 3,616 in favor to 1,873 against.
“We are very happy with the outcome and what that will mean for Palestine in terms of tourism, manufacturing jobs and investment,” said Lisa Denton, Director of Palestine Economic Development. “We appreciate the support of the community, and believe that the impact of this project will be greater than initially anticipated, based on the plans the company has for the property.”
Although his race was uncontested, our Sheriff elect Rudy Flores is happy the campaign trail has finally come to an end.
"I'm ready to get to work serving our county," Flores said. "I plan to continue preparations to serve and to ensure a smooth transition as I take office in January.”
In the state races, State Representative Cody Harris, District 8, won in his incumbent bid against R. Edwin Adams.
“I could not be more humbled and honored to have the privilege of serving as State Representative for a second term,” Harris said. “The State of Texas is unlike any other place on Earth, and I will continue to fight for the conservative values that have made it the economic powerhouse it is today.”
In our Federal race for U.S. Representative, District 5, Republic incumbent candidate Lance Gooden beat Democrat Carolyn Salter and Libertarian Kevin A. Hale.
And while the nation is still trying to figure out who our next president is, in Anderson County, Trump beat Biden 15,062 to 3,934.
Notably, all election returns are unofficial until they are canvassed by the political parties.
Anderson County
Sheriff - Rudy Flores – 16,995
County Tax Assessor-Collector - Margie H. Grissom 16,415
County Commissioner Precinct No. 1 - Greg Chapin – 4,565
Constable Precinct. No. 1 - David Franklin – 4,595
County Commissioner Precinct No. 3 - Kenneth Dickson – 4,736
Constable Precinct No. 3 - Kim Dickson Holiday – 4,737
Constable, Precinct No. 4 - James Muniz – 4,353
Anderson County Contested Race
Constable Precinct No. 2
Doug Lightfoot – Republican 2,163
Marvn Jenkins – Democrat 1,473
Other local contested races:
Trinity Valley Community College Board of Trustees
District 3
Michael Hembree - 795
Ken McGee - 578
Athens ISD Board of Trustees
Place 1 Eugene Buford - 26
Place 2
Bryan Barker - 9
Alicea Elliott - 12
Westwood ISD Board of Trustees
District 6
Bryan Jones - 273
Marla Naylor - 212
Neches ISD Board of Trustees
Place 4 - Gerald Brown - 618
Place 5 - Mark H. Owens - 616
Place 6 - Trish Davilla - 615
Place 7 -
Lance Fredrickson - 339
Justin Griffith - 322
LaPoynor ISD Board of Trustees
Place 3
Clayton Hamil - 266
Place 7 - Patrick DeBusk - 264
Place 6 -
Cornelius Hambrick - 169
Anthony Almeida - 115
Elkhart Independent School Districts
Position 4
Tracy Tidrow – 1,112
Charles McShan - 521
Dewayne Walker - 893
Position 5 - Joe Estes – 2,348
Position 7 - Stephen Ham – 2,354
City of Palestine Proposition No. 1
For 3616
Against 1,873
State
State Representative
Cody Harris – 15,878
R. Edwin Adams – 2,356
Railroad Commissioner
James "Jim" Wright – 14,775
Chrysta Castaneda – 3,677
Matt Sterett - 331
Katija "Kat" Gruene - 84
Chief Justice, Supreme Court -
Nathan Hecht – 14,682
Amy Clark Meachum – 3,777
Mark Ash - 316
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7
Jeff Boyd – 14,784
Staci Williams – 3,709
William Bryan Strange II - 290
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
Brett Busby – 14,798
Gisela D. Triana -3,656
Tom Oxford -374
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6
Jane Bland – 14,997
Kathy Cheng – 3,743
Justice, Court of Criminal Appeal, Place 3
Bert Richardson – 14,924
Elizabeth Davis Frizell – 3,865
Member, State Board of Education, District 9
Keven M. Ellis – 14,800
Brenda Davis – 4,005
Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
Kevin Patrick Yeary – 14,939
Tina Clinton – 3,795
Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
David Newell - 14954
Brandon Birmingham - 3768
Chief Justice, 12th Court of Appeals
Jim Worthen - 16453
District Judge, 3rd Judicial District
Mark A. Calhoon - 16524
District Judge, 349th Judicial District
Pam Foster Fletcher - 16505
Federal
President/Vice-President
Donald Trump/Michael Pence - 15062
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris - 3934
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen - 132
Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker - 22
United States Senator
John Cornyn - 14897
Mary "MJ" Hegar - 3773
Kerry D. McKennon - 245
David B. Collins - 88
US Representative, District 5
Lance Gooden - 14835
Carolyn Salter - 3896
Kevin A. Hale - 260
