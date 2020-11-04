D Lightfoot picture.cdr

Doug Lightfoot

In the only contested race in Anderson County, Republican incumbent Constable Precinct No. 2 Doug Lightfoot, won 2,163 to 1,473 against Democratic candidate Marvin Jenkins.

“I’m thankful for everyone that helped make my win possible,” Lightfoot said. “I will continue to serve to the best of my abilities until the end.”

The city of Palestine Proposition No. 1, a change proposed to add two additional street blocks that allow sale of alcoholic beverages in order to bring TahWahKaro Distilling Company to Palestine to be located in the old Coors plant, passed 3,616 in favor to 1,873 against.

“We are very happy with the outcome and what that will mean for Palestine in terms of tourism, manufacturing jobs and investment,” said Lisa Denton, Director of Palestine Economic Development. “We appreciate the support of the community, and believe that the impact of this project will be greater than initially anticipated, based on the plans the company has for the property.”

Although his race was uncontested, our Sheriff elect Rudy Flores is happy the campaign trail has finally come to an end.

"I'm ready to get to work serving our county," Flores said. "I plan to continue preparations to serve and to ensure a smooth transition as I take office in January.”

In the state races, State Representative Cody Harris, District 8, won in his incumbent bid against R. Edwin Adams.

“I could not be more humbled and honored to have the privilege of serving as State Representative for a second term,” Harris said. “The State of Texas is unlike any other place on Earth, and I will continue to fight for the conservative values that have made it the economic powerhouse it is today.”

In our Federal race for U.S. Representative, District 5, Republic incumbent candidate Lance Gooden beat Democrat Carolyn Salter and Libertarian Kevin A. Hale.

And while the nation is still trying to figure out who our next president is, in Anderson County, Trump beat Biden 15,062 to 3,934.

Notably, all election returns are unofficial until they are canvassed by the political parties.

Anderson County

Sheriff - Rudy Flores – 16,995

County Tax Assessor-Collector - Margie H. Grissom 16,415

County Commissioner Precinct No. 1 - Greg Chapin – 4,565

Constable Precinct. No. 1 - David Franklin – 4,595

County Commissioner Precinct No. 3 - Kenneth Dickson – 4,736

Constable Precinct No. 3 - Kim Dickson Holiday – 4,737

Constable, Precinct No. 4 - James Muniz – 4,353

Anderson County Contested Race 

Constable Precinct No. 2

Doug Lightfoot – Republican 2,163

Marvn Jenkins – Democrat 1,473

Other local contested races:

Trinity Valley Community College Board of Trustees

District 3

Michael Hembree - 795

Ken McGee - 578

Athens ISD Board of Trustees

Place 1 Eugene Buford - 26

Place 2

Bryan Barker - 9

Alicea Elliott - 12

Westwood ISD Board of Trustees

District 6

Bryan Jones - 273

Marla Naylor - 212

Neches ISD Board of Trustees

Place 4 - Gerald Brown - 618

Place 5 - Mark H. Owens - 616

Place 6 - Trish Davilla - 615

Place 7 -

Lance Fredrickson - 339

Justin Griffith - 322

LaPoynor ISD Board of Trustees

Place 3

Clayton Hamil - 266

Place 7 - Patrick DeBusk - 264

Place 6 -

Cornelius Hambrick - 169

Anthony Almeida - 115

Elkhart Independent School Districts

Position 4

Tracy Tidrow – 1,112

Charles McShan - 521

Dewayne Walker - 893

Position 5 - Joe Estes – 2,348

Position 7 - Stephen Ham – 2,354

City of Palestine Proposition No. 1

For 3616

Against 1,873

State

State Representative

Cody Harris – 15,878

R. Edwin Adams – 2,356

Railroad Commissioner

James "Jim" Wright – 14,775

Chrysta Castaneda – 3,677

Matt Sterett - 331

Katija "Kat" Gruene - 84

Chief Justice, Supreme Court -

Nathan Hecht – 14,682

Amy Clark Meachum – 3,777

Mark Ash - 316

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 7

Jeff Boyd – 14,784

Staci Williams – 3,709

William Bryan Strange II - 290

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8

Brett Busby – 14,798

Gisela D. Triana -3,656

Tom Oxford -374

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6

Jane Bland – 14,997

Kathy Cheng – 3,743

Justice, Court of Criminal Appeal, Place 3

Bert Richardson – 14,924

Elizabeth Davis Frizell – 3,865

Member, State Board of Education, District 9

Keven M. Ellis – 14,800

Brenda Davis – 4,005

Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary – 14,939

Tina Clinton – 3,795

Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

David Newell - 14954

Brandon Birmingham - 3768

Chief Justice, 12th Court of Appeals

Jim Worthen - 16453

District Judge, 3rd Judicial District

Mark A. Calhoon - 16524

District Judge, 349th Judicial District

Pam Foster Fletcher - 16505

Federal

President/Vice-President 

Donald Trump/Michael Pence - 15062

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris - 3934

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen - 132

Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker - 22

United States Senator

John Cornyn - 14897

Mary "MJ" Hegar - 3773

Kerry D. McKennon - 245

David B. Collins - 88

US Representative, District 5

Lance Gooden - 14835

Carolyn Salter - 3896

Kevin A. Hale - 260

