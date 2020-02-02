Palestine Police Sunday arrested Harold Morris, 85, of Westwood, in the shooting death of his wife, Linda Morris, 78.
Harold Morris remains in custody in the Anderson County Jail.
The suspect called 911 after the shooting, which occurred in the 100 block of Woodside Drive in Westwood, Police Chief Mark Harcrow told the Herald-Press.
Harcrow released the names of the victim and suspect at about 7 p.m., after the victim's family had been notified.
The gun used in the shooting was an antique 38 Revolver, police said.
Drivers noticed multiple Palestine Police squad cars and emergency vehicles blocking Woodside Drive, just after 4:30 p.m.
This is an evolving story; updates will be available as soon as they are available. Suspects are considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.