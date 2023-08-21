A Lindale man was killed after striking a concrete pillar Sunday in Lake Palestine.
A missing person search was conducted by local authorities after a boat, with signs of a crash, was found abandoned.
According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, Robbie Conrad Bristol, 44, of Lindale was ejected from his boat after it struck a concrete pillar under the Highway 155 bridge just north of the Henderson County line.
Bristol’s body was recovered hours later after authorities found the boat and searched the lake.
