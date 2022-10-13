Enjoy a night under the Big Top when the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus arrives in Elkhart Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Keep Elkhart Beautiful and Firehouse Ice Cream and Coffee Cafe are hosting C&M Circus at Elkhart City Park. This will be the first time the circus has been in town in almost a decade.
“The circus reached out to us and we thought it would be a great opportunity to bring the community together for something that hasn’t happened in Elkhart in a long time,” said Sunshine Alcorta, city employee and member of Keep Elkhart Beautiful.
C&M Circus boasts being “America’s Last Traditional Big Top Circus” with lions, tigers, high-flying aerialists and more to create “90 minutes of fast-paced fun.”
Though they are a traditional big top by name, animal lovers will be happy to know that C&M also practices the ethical treatment of their animals, whom they say are a part of their lives both in and out of the Big Top.
Its website states, “Delilah and Solomon came to us after a roadside zoo was shut down by the United States Department of Agriculture. They are brother and sister Golden Tabby Tigers and have been together their whole lives. Our newest addition, Wendell the Lion, came to us after he was surrendered by an exotic pet owner after he grew too big to manage. He was very scared of men when he first came to us. We're very happy to report that his handler Trey is now his best buddy. Wendell has been making appearances in the show recently. He loves our female tiger, Delilah, very much and she's been integral in helping us to teach Wendell what to do in the ring. Right now the goal is to teach him to get on his seat, sit next to Delilah and then leave the ring when the act is over. Wendell isn't really motivated by food treats like most other animals. Instead, he prefers new toys as his reward. We go through a new toy every one to three days.”
In addition to the actual show, C&M offers a free experience for people to come out and watch them raise the tent and take a tour of the circus at 9:30 a.m. the day of the show. The tour is open to daycares, schools and elderly care facilities alike, though they ask if you are bringing a large group to call ahead to make accommodations for the group’s size and any special needs the group may have.
Pre-sale tickets, being sold at Firehouse Cafe and online at www.cmcircus.com, are $7 for children ages 3 to 12 and senior citizens, and $12 for ages 13 and above.
Day of performance tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 3 to 12 and senior citizens.
Children 2 and under receive free admission.
Locals can help send Elkhart nursing home residents to see the circus by stopping by the Elkhart City Office or Firehouse Ice Cream and Coffee Cafe to buy a ticket for a resident. Seventeen $12 tickets and 13 $7 tickets were needed in order for them to attend.
This event is rain or shine.
