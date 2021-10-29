Living Springs Church Trunk or Treat
Living Springs Church, 1601 W Spring St. is hosting a Trunk or Treat at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. There will be face painting, candy games and Kona Ice.
Trick or Treat
Trick or Treat at Chloe & Claire Co., 304 E. Crawford in Palestine, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Trunk or Treat
First Baptist Church in Neches, 200 Anderson St., is hosting a Trunk or Treat from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. There will be games, inflatables, crafts, food and fun.
Drive-In Movie Night at Stockmans Cafe
Stockmans Cafe, 12719 S. Hwy 19 in Elkhart is hosting a Drive-in Movie Night featuring Hocus Pocus at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Entry is free. Concessions will be available inside.
Grace Church Pumpkin Patch
The Pumpkin Patch at Grace United Methodist Church, 2130 Country Road, is open through Sunday, Oct. 31. The patch will open daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday through Saturday. Pumpkins will range from $1 to $40. There will also be gourds.
Oct. 30 – Touch a Truck - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Turn on the sirens, spray the fire hoses and take pictures with your favorite bulldozers. There will be an array of fun trucks for kids to play with and discover. Face painting, cotton candy, bounce houses and more.
Oct. 31 – Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The grand finale will take place on Oct. 31, when Grace United Methodist Church hosts their fall festival from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trunk or treat, carnival games, inflatables, face painting and lots of candy.
For more information, contact Sister Brandy Dudley at 903-948-7432 or visit palestinegrace.com/pumpkin.
Fifth Annual Toyota-ween
Palestine Toyota will host a family-friendly trunk-or-treat from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at 2728 South Loop 256 in Palestine. There will be a bounce house and plenty of candy for the whole family.
Chick-Fil-A Fall Festival
Saturday October 30th –11am-2pm- Chick-Fil-A Palestine, 1940 S Loop 256, is hosting a Fall Fest for the entire family in celebration of its one year anniversary in Palestine. There will be Trunk or Treat, carnival games, an inflatable slide, candy apples, Jon’s Shaved Ice, candy and prizes.
Haunted House
This Halloween get Locked in Fear inside the historic Anderson County Jail, 704 Ave. A in Palestine. The haunted house will open for visitors from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Admission is $12 per person. For more information log onto www.texasjailhouse.com or call 903-480-0212.
Drive Thru Trunk or Treat
First United Methodist Church, 422 S. Magnolia in Palestine, is hosting a Drive Thru Trunk or Treat from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Register to win a bike!
Boos and Barks
A Boos and Barks a 1K and 3K Fun Run is being held to benefit For Pet’s Sake, a no kill shelter, at 160 ACR 3681 in Palestine. Bring your dog. Costumes are encouraged. The entry fee is $15 per person and includes a free t-shirt. This will also be an adoption day event.
Trunk or Treat
Amazing Cravings Jewels Way, 1101 W. Palestine Ave. is hosting a Trunk or Treat from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
Halloween event
Squatch Comics, 1304 State Highway 155 in Palestine is hosting a Halloween event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. There will be games and candy. This is a free event for the community.
