Fairy Garden Trail
7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. April 2 through May 31
There is so much more to explore in Davey Dogwood Park this spring! The 5.5 miles of driving trails make for some amazing views, but park the car and step onto the trails and see how many of our hidden fairy gardens you can find!
Fun for all ages. Open daily from dawn to dusk.
Piney Woods Express Diesel Train
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 through May 26
This four-hour round-trip train adventure departing from Palestine, with an hour layover at the Rusk depot, takes passengers on a journey through the impressive Piney Woods and 135 years of history. Relaxed seating, thoughtful décor and friendly, responsive attendants add to the ambiance of the scenic journey afforded travelers a century ago. The trip includes comfortable seating, food and adult beverage service and historic narration on a rail journey that whisks you back into another century. Most cars are climate-controlled, have restrooms, access a concession car stocked with snacks and kid-friendly and adult beverages. All seats have views along the Piney Woods route, and narration and music highlight the trip. Five different accommodations are offered to savor the Texas State Railroad experience: Caboose, Presidential, Observation Dome, First Class, and Open-Air Coach. ADA coaches are available.
For more information or tickets, call 855-632-7729 or log onto www.TexasStateRailroad.net.
Spring Weekend at Ivys
10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7 and 10 a.m. Sunday, May 8
Texas Land Conservancy’s Ivy Payne Preserve will be open for a weekend of camping, guided hikes and other activities as we celebrate 35 years of protection for this preserve. Come for the day or stay for the weekend. We will have three free guided hikes over the weekend that are open to everyone. The preserve will also be open from dawn to dusk on Saturday if visitors would like to explore on their own. Please RSVP and add the date and time of the hikes you would like to attend or let us know if you’ll be hiking on your own.
Campsite reservation information:
TLC is also offering campsite reservations. The property is the perfect place to set up for a weekend in nature. Included in the campsite reservation will be:
Friday – dinner
Saturday – breakfast, lunch, dinner, and campfire with s’mores
Sunday – breakfast and lunch
Attendees are responsible for their own transportation to the event, tents/bedding, etc. (a document outlining preparation for the weekend will be provided to attendees). Restroom and shower facilities are available on the property.
Tickets: www.texaslandconservancy.org/events/spring-weekend
Saturdays on Main
All day, May 7, June 4, July 2
On the first Saturday of each month, Historic Downtown Palestine is the place to be. Explore quirky antique shops and boutiques. Find fresh produce and artisan crafts at the farmers market. Window show as buskers play you a tune. Grab lunch at a local dive and then spend the evening around a fire pit with friends in Old Town.
visitorcenter@palestine-tx.org
Art Walk
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7, June 4, July 2
Enjoy walking downtown, visiting local shops, taking in beautiful sculptures, paintings, diverse art mediums and meet the artist in various businesses on Main St., Oak St. and Crawford St.
LukeStrong Superhero Run/Walk
6 a.m. Saturday, May 7
Join us for our fourth annual LukeStrong Superhero Run/Walk and Family Fun Day at the YMCA of Palestine Alex Patel Soccer Complex. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome. The event includes a one mile Fun Run, Free Kids Dash, a chip timed 5K, 10K and a family activity area, including bounce houses, cape decorating, face painting, snow cones, Nerf battle, food, drinks, music, and vendors. All proceeds benefit the LukeStrong Foundation. The goals of the LukeStrong Foundation are to financially support families of children and young adults fighting all types of cancer.
For more information log onto lukestrong.org.
AHA Big Brew Event
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 7
There will be a home brewing demonstration by the Palestine United Brewers Homebrew Club at Pint and Barrel Drafthouse, 302 E. Crawford in Palestine. They will be offering homebrew beer tastings and beginner information. To all you home brewers and aspiring home brewers out there, this is the event for you. For more information call 903-727-2711.
Cinco de Mayo
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 7
Come celebrate Mexican Heritage with us at Reagan Park, 709 Crockett Road in Palestine. Fund for the whole family. Free admission. There will be food, beverages and entertainment such as dancing and singing.
Vengan a celebrar con nosotros. Tendremos comida, bebidas, baile, y musica.
Mommy & Me Par-Tea
3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7
You are cordially invited to join us for our Mommy & Me Par-Tea at Over Yonder Crafts. Each ticket includes: two spots reserved, light refreshments including light snacks, water, tea or juice, a craft to make together, and a special photo opportunity. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at 903-731-4121 or info@overyondercrafts.com
Tickets are $35.
Anderson County Retired Educators Association
The Anderson County Retired Educators Association will meet Tuesday, May 10 at First Christian Church, 113 Crawford St. Come for visiting at 2:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 3 p.m. We will be installing the 2022-2024 officers. Continue to bring books for kindergarten and first grade students for our book project.
Wines in the Pines
6 p.m. to 9 p.m. May 13 through Sept. 9
Join us for our 2022 “Wines in the Pines” train. We will be departing the Palestine Railroad Depot at 6 p.m. and journey through the Piney Woods of East Texas while sampling the fine wines of Red 55 Winery, located in Lindale. Red 55 Wines are the signature wine of the Texas State Railroad. Wine samplings will be paired with appetizers that appropriately complement each wine. We will make our way to Rusk Railroad Depot, guided by the moonlight, where we will stop and have dinner. Menu will be announced closer to the event date. All wines sampled as well as other alcoholic and non-alcoholic options will be available for purchase. Each ticket holder will also receive a Texas State Railroad wine glass as a memento from your evening with us! Our first Wine Train of the season is scheduled for May 13, 2022. This is a popular event so book early by logging onto texasstaterailroad.net or calling 855-632-7729.
Bralys 90th Birthday
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 13
Bralys Hardware, 420 W. in Palestine, is celebrating its 90th year in business. Refreshments/lunch, live music, photo booth, giveaways and sales.
Live Music at Hambone’s
8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 14
Blindpursuit, an independent folk/rock band, that combines a wide range of influences to create their own unique style, will be in concert at Hambone’s May 14. Always great food, cold beverages and a stellar atmosphere. Hambone’s is located at 213 E. Crawford St in Palestine.
Online Auction at Ye Olde Auction House
7 p.m. May 20
Take a first look as we add hundreds of great items over the next few days. For more information log onto www.yeoldeauctionhouse.net.
Comedy Night at Home Grill Steakhouse
8 p.m. Friday, May 20
We have some great shows lined up for you guys. This week we feature Eric Schartz, Daryl Felsberg and Brandon Davidson. Come out and enjoy some great food and laughs. We recommend showing up between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to eat and get drinks before the show starts to help limit movement.
Cedar Creek Cemetery Cleanup Day
10 a.m. Saturday, May 21
Cedar Creek Cemetery is hosting its annual cleanup day at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21. Bring gardening tools, brooms, etc. For more information contact any board member or Pam Alford at 903-724-4935.
Will Carter Band at the Shelton Gin
10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday, June 3
Texas country artist Will Carter is a recognizable staple in the country music world as an original singer and songwriter with eight singles on the Texas charts (Texas Regional Radio, CDX Traction TX, Texas Country Music Chart) and two that have gone nationwide on the Music Row Chart. For the past three years, he has been nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year and taken home awards for Songwriter of the Year at the Texas Country Music Association Awards. The cover charge for this concert is $10 per person.
Ghost Hunt at the Historic Bower Mansion
8 p.m. to 2 a.m. June 3, June 4, July 29, July 30
Over 140 years old, the Historic Bowers Mansion is a stunning location, one of Palestine’s most beautiful historic homes. However, beneath that eye-pleasing facade, the home hides a dark secret – it was the scene of a murder-suicide back in the ’50s, and there’ve been numerous suspicious deaths in the home over the years. Historic Bowers Mansion in the small East Texas city of Palestine is quickly growing a reputation for one of the most haunted locations in the country. Somewhat of a local legend, until recently no other paranormal group has been able to investigate this Texas Historic Landmark. Join Haunted Rooms America as we try and communicate with the spirits that are waiting to share their story with you. Tickets are selling fast. Book tickets at www.hauntedrooms.com.
Mosaic Stepping Stone Workshop
10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 4
Tami from You Crack Me Up Mosaics will be at Over Yonder on Saturday, June 4 at to teach us how to make a mosaic stepping stone. Tami will be bringing some pieces to put in the stepping stones, but you will need to bring any pieces, like dishes, beads, etc, that you would like to put in your stepping stone. You will only need to bring your pieces if you are wanting something in particular in your stepping stone. The cost is $55 per person. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at 903-731-4121.
Comedy Night at Home Grill Steakhouse
8 p.m. Friday, June 10
We have some great shows lined up for you guys. This week we feature Matt Golightly and Chardra Murthy. Come out and enjoy some great food and laughs. We recommend showing up between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to eat and get drinks before the show starts to help limit movement.
Curious Summer Campsite
9 a.m. to 12 noon June 13 through June 24
Have Fun at Curious Summer Day Camp. Reduced camper fee is $50. Register with full camper fee by June 1. Camp must have a minimum of eight to make. To register, go to https://thecuriousmuseum.org/camps/. Questions? Email us at curious.imagine@gmail.com.
Piney Wood Express Steam Engine
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 16 through June 30
A historic steam locomotive is the muscle that pulls the consist of cars representing a bygone form of notable travel. From the moment one steps aboard a vintage 1920’s car, the excitement of being on the rails is exhilarating. This four-hour round-trip train adventure departing from Palestine, with an hour layover at the Rusk depot, takes passengers on a journey through the impressive Piney Woods and 135 years of history. Relaxed seating, thoughtful décor and friendly, responsive attendants add to the ambiance of the scenic journey afforded by travelers a century ago. The four-hour trip includes comfortable seating, food and adult beverage service, and historic narration on a rail journey that whisks you back into another century. Most cars are climate-controlled, have restrooms, access a concession car stocked with snacks and kid-friendly and adult beverages. All seats have views along the Piney Woods route and narration and music highlight the trip. Five different accommodations are offered to savor the Texas State Railroad experience: Caboose, Presidential, Observation Dome, First Class, Open-Air Coach, and ADA Coaches are available.
For more information or tickets, call 855-632-7729 or log onto www.TexasStateRailroad.net.
Online Auction at Ye Olde Auction House
7 p.m. June 17
Take a first look as we add hundreds of great items over the next few days. For more information log onto www.yeoldeauctionhouse.net.
Dogwood Jamboree
7 p.m. Saturday, June 18
A live classic country music and comedy show at the Palestine High School Auditorium, Hwy 287 South and Loop 256. Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7 p.m. All adult Tickets are $18. For more information or tickets call 903-729-7080. Call for special hotel rates 903-729-6070 or 903-724-2556.
The Speakeasy Special
5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, June 24
Attention all you Bootleggers, Flappers, Raccoon Coats, Bathtub Gin Bathers, Flagpole Sitters and Marathon Dancers! Join us as we journey back in time 100 years to an era of prosperity, indulgence and carefree living on the “The Speakeasy Special.” Dress to impress in your preferred 20’s attire. Our adventure begins at the Palestine depot on June 24, where we will promptly board the train at 5 p.m. We will traverse the tracks to our Rusk, Depot whilst enjoying freshly made appetizers and listening to the sounds of the 1920’s era tunes. We will disembark at our Rusk Depot and enjoy a live Jazz band and a 1920’s themed dinner by the lake and under the stars. Several pricing and seating options are available. Included in the rates for this event are a champagne or cider toast, freshly prepared appetizers, dinner and dessert with iced tea or water and a commemorative gift from your visit on “The Speakeasy Special.” Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase on the train and at the depot. This is an adult only event. ADA compliant coaches are available. This is a roundtrip excursion. To reserve tickets please visit our website at Texasstaterailroad.net and go to our booking calendar June 24. You may also contact our reservations desk directly at 855-632-7729. Reserve your tickets now as this event will sell out.
Farmers Market
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays
Local growers still have plant starters to share as well as meat, eggs, crafts, jams and pickles. There will be another acoustic jam session, so grab your instrument and head to the Palestine Farmers Market, 815 W Spring Street.
Trivia Night at the Pint
Monday nights
7 p.m.
Test your knowledge at the Pint and Barrel on trivia night. Teams of up to five people. Cost is $10 per team. Pint and Barrel Drafthouse, 302 E. Crawford St. in Palestine.
Music Circle Monday
Monday nights
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
The 10 Spot Education and Event Center
201 E. Commerce, #205
Jacksonville, TX
903-541-0013
Bring your instrument and come jam along with our music friends.
Rotating schedule of hosts including Sonny Powers, Jodi Westendorf, Wayne Yeargain and Eddy Chastain. Coffee, drinks and some snacks available.
$2 admission
Singles Group
Looking for a fun group of singles to spend time with? Look no further. Come to Lone Pine Baptist Church, 299 N. US 287 in Palestine. Our singles meet 6 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday for Bible Study with Billy Webb. We will be hosting a lot of fun activities throughout the year and will keep you posted. For more information call Anneita Piediscalzi at 409-313-0409
Railroad Heritage Center
A 37' x 17' HO scale train display and exhibit that illustrates the many facets of railroading. Open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Anderson County Young Republican Club
Get involved! A new Anderson County Young Republican Club has been formed to get a younger generation more involved in what’s going on in our country and country. For more information email andersoncountyyrs@gmail.com.
