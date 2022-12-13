Little escape from higher prices for holiday meats

Palestine, TX (75801)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.