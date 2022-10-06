At a community wide gala at Dogwood Hills Baptist Church Monday, Living Alternatives appealed to more than 200 members of 20 churches for support.
With offices in Palestine and Crockett, Living Alternatives offers a range of free services to expecting parents. Parents who participate in parenting classes earn vouchers for free items, from maternity clothing, pregnancy testing and ultrasounds to baby clothes, car seats, baby food and diapers and wipes.
Lactation consulting, adoption referrals and post-abortion counseling services are also available at no charge.
Living Alternatives Director Rubi Hernandez shared the organization’s mission.
“If there’s a young woman who’s considering an abortion, our goal, of course, is to definitely point them to a life choice,” Hernandez said. “If that’s a referral out to an adoption agency for her to consider adoption, that’s another resource that we’ll send them out to.”
Speakers read scripture from the Bible and gave tearful testimonies of their personal experiences with abortion.
Guest speaker for the event was author B.J. Garrett of Tyler.
Garrett directs CARE Christ Centered Abortion Recovery Ministry in Tyler and recently published “Unwanted No More,” which won the Memoir of the Year for 2021. Garrett shared her own abortion and birth experiences and urged them to support Living Alternatives.
“They’re going to ask you to give generously tonight, or maybe they’re not but I’m going to challenge you,” Garrett said. “People are giving generously for women to travel states away for women to have an abortion.”
Treasurer of the Board Carolyn Cotton said Living Alternatives wants to involve local churches in supporting their services. Most funding for the nonprofit organization comes from the Texas legislature, which strictly regulates its use.
“Our goal is really to reach out and make other churches aware so they can reach out to members of their churches,” Cotton said.
Members of Palestine’s Junior Service League and American Heritage Girls served a dinner catered by Rump’s Barbecue.
For more information about Living Alternatives call 903-723-9994 or visit online at www.lapalestine.org.
