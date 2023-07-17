A couple of businesses in Palestine have gone pink this July just in time for the premiere of the “Barbie” movies.
Every girl should feel like a Barbie when shopping at Island Tans & Gifts Boutique this week. The Palestine store’s windows are promoting the new movie with fashion and the iconic pink Barbie logo.
“We are embracing the Barbie spirit where uniqueness is the idea of our store,” said Tabby Blevins, owner of Island Tans. “Like Barbie, we are reminded that you can be anything, and being different is the essence that makes life delightful.”
The ETX Ballon Gal, LLC is also promoting “Barbie” with a special discount on a fun Barbie box party display. To rent the box, contact owner Maria (Suzy) Rodriguez at 903-724-0084.
Barbie opens in theaters Thursday, July 20.
Written by Greta Gerwig from a screenplay she wrote with Noah Baumbach, the movie is based on the Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel.
This is the first live-action Barbie film.
The film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. After being expelled from the utopian Barbie Land, the pair go on a journey of self-discovery in the real world.
The film also stars America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Dua Lipa and Will Ferrell.
Dame Helen Mirren narrates the 114 minute PG-13 film.
