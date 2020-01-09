A local woman was killed early Tuesday morning in a mobile home fire, eight miles east of Palestine.
Dusty Gray, a local artist and married mother of three, was in her mobile home on Anderson County Road 357 when flames erupted shortly before 2 a.m.
The state Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
84-East Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Alan Fox was first on scene. Fox told the Herald-Press Thursday the fire was in full force when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters from the 84-East, Southside, Neches, and Slocum volunteer fire departments responded, and battled the fire until 6 a.m. Fox said the blaze was contained within an hour after his department's arrival, but special precautions had to be taken, which prolonged the effort.
“We discovered the deceased about 30 minutes after we arrived,” he said. “We had to change our tactics, and reduce our water pressure so as to preserve as much as we could.”
Palestine resident Melissa Temple told the Herald-Press people couldn't help being friends with Gray, as she touched the hearts of everyone she met.
“She was a light in this world,” Temple said. “Hers was a light we will never get back.”
To help with the family's considerable expenses, Temple said, a Go Fund Me page and a Facebook fundraiser were started in her name.
Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/family-loses-loved-one-and-home-in-a-fire for the Go Fund Me page, and https://www.facebook.com/donate/1054206678256100/1054208281589273/ to donate through Facebook.
