Local author J. Kirk Davis is showing his father’s Medal of Honor and wartime mementos in a Memorial Day tribute Friday, May 28 at the Redlands Hotel.
The public can view the collection of letters and memos Davis used in writing The Hero & the Beauty, a biography of his parents’ valor, heroism and selfless determination during the second world war. They are on display noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in the hotel lobby.
Davis’ father, Major Charles W. Davis, received letters signed by presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt, John F. Kennedy, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, and George H.W. Bush regarding his Medal of Honor and post World War II military service. His mother Joan also collected letters from the front.
The collection also includes signed letters by mid-century celebrities Bob Hope, Jimmy Stewart, Charlton Heston, aviator Charles Lindbergh, and generals F.M. Montgomery and Jimmy Doolittle.
“The exhibit as a whole reflects a lost horizon of what once was America’s finest hour full of a sense of duty, honor, civility, sacrifice and grace,” Davis said.
Major Davis received the Medal of Honor after a heroic two days during intense fighting on the island of Guadalcanal in the war’s Pacific Theater. His heroic actions occurred when he volunteered to scout an enemy stronghold in 1943.
Then a colonel, Davis wanted to liberate his battalion from the intense heat and dehydration experienced during a stalemate of enemy crossfire. He radioed the enemy’s location and led a charge the next day on the island’s Galloping Horse Hill that reversed the United States Army’s fortune and led to their capture of the island.
The Medal of Honor is the nation’s most prestigious military decoration, awarded to only 3,500 recipients, according to the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation. The foundation is raising money to build a museum honoring Medal of Honor recipients in Arlington.
The foundation formally announced the Davis family’s donation of Charles’ Medal of Honor and wartime memorabilia in November. The collection will support the future museum’s goal of educating the public about patriotism, valor and other values possessed by Medal of Honor recipients.
“The foundation’s focus includes an Education Center that will ‘reinforce the patriotic bonds that bind us together,’” Davis said. “What we as a country desperately need today."
Davis will sign copies of his book, which are also available at Wells Creek Crossing in Palestine and online at www.amazon.com.
